Centre, AL

72-year-old Centre man dies in Friday morning crash on Cherokee County Road

 4 days ago
A Centre man died from injuries he sustained in a one-vehicle wreck Friday morning, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency state troopers.

James David Kirby, 72, was critically injured in the crash on Cherokee County Road 16 near Cherokee County Road 22, about 5 miles east of Centre. The 2005 Ford F150 truck he was driving left the road and struck a ditch.

Kirby was not using a seat belt; he was taken to Floyd Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

