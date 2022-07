Russell Wilson might be a nine-time Pro Bowler, but the Denver Broncos star doesn't come without some baggage in the view of one NFL general manager. "The difference with Russell is, he is a lot more high-maintenance," the GM said to Mike Sando of The Athletic. "He’s got the entourage, he needs the office at the facility, the extra hotel rooms on the road, all that stuff. It will be interesting how that dynamic works with a rookie head coach and rookie offensive coordinator, how they jell."

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO