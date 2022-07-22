ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

“Increased demand” causes long waitlist for JSU campus housing

By Jaylan Wright
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago
Courtesy: Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) hosted a Back-to-School Virtual Town Hall this week to answer questions about the Fall 2022 semester and provide information on housing, financial aid, and academic advising. Move-In Day for JSU students will be Saturday, August 13.

The Town Hall was moderated by Vice President of Student Affairs Fran’Cee Brown-McClure, Ph.D., who joined the University in July.

JSU President Thomas K. Hudson addressed the university’s housing waitlist during the event. He said the extensive waitlist is due to increased demand and the excitement surrounding JSU’s upward trajectory.

He also acknowledged years of underfunding, which has left JSU unable to meet the growing student population with current spaces. The president said the university was taking a two-prong approach to the issue,

“It’s long overdue for JSU, and it’s long overdue for a new residence hall that meets our growing demand and is more in line with what our students need and want,” Hudson stated. “We ask that everyone be patient with us; work with us. We’re going to try and place as many students as we can this year.”

Brown- McClure informed students that if they applied for housing before June 30, they are on the waitlist and should be receiving regular communications from the Office of Housing.

During the town hall, leaders also addressed COVID-19 protocols for the fall. Brown-McClure advised that JSU will continue to follow the Mississippi state guidelines.

“We are going to send out more specific information to the campus community in the coming week. So please make sure to check your email and continue to check the website for all of our updates regarding COVID-19, but ultimately please make sure that you are following best practices and that you are being very safe for yourself,” she stated.

When it comes to safe, JSU Police Chief Herman Horton said the department is partnering with local agencies, including the University Mississippi Medical Center Police, Jackson Police Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol, and Capitol Police, to ensure a unified approach.

Leaders said JSU has made improvements to its emergency towers, lighting system and camera system.

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

