At the July 13 meeting of the Retired Men’s Association, Dr. George Ubogy introduced the speaker, Joseph Polisi, president of the Juilliard School from 1984 to 2018. Dr. Polisi holds a Doctor of Musical Arts degree from Yale and a degree in international relations from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University. He is currently Juilliard’s Chief China Officer, overseeing the development of The Tianjin Juilliard School.

BEACON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO