Chester County, PA

Pennsylvania State Police corporal charged with aggravated cruelty to animals

WGAL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOWER OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals after an on-duty incident in Chester County. State police said Cpl. Michael Perillo, assigned to Troop J in Avondale,...

www.wgal.com

delawarevalleynews.com

Pennsylvania State Trooper Charged With Felony Animal Cruelty

A Corporal In The Pennsylvania State Police is under arrest and will be fired from the Pennsylvania State Police, after he was arrested for animal cruelty. Michael Perillo, was recently made a corporal in the organization, authorities said. Getting to be a Pennsylvania State Trooper is difficult. It requires the ability to make sound decisions . They are sworn to protect life, every life. That is why what he is accused of doing defies common sense. A corporal in the organization is expected to lead.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Two people charged with burglarizing Dauphin County church

WILLIAMSTOWN, Pa. — Two people are charged with burglarizing a Dauphin County church. Pennsylvania State Police said Sherry Hoffman, 50, and John Watkins, 41, broke into the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Williamstown on Sunday. Troopers said the pair stole a gold monstrance, a cross and multiple crucifixes....
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
City
Lower Oxford Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lower Oxford Township, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Chester County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Chester County, PA
City
Avondale, PA
abc27.com

Four catalytic convertors stolen in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police were called to Klinger Services LLC, in Dauphin County after four catalytic converters were cut off and stolen. According to Troopers, four vehicles had the catalytic converters cut off of them and stolen between July 19 and July 21. The...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Man Arrested for Theft at Giant Food Store

WEST CHESTER, PA — Authorities state that on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 4:43 PM, the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department responded to a retail theft in progress at the Giant Food Store located at 1393 Dilworthtown Crossing. Upon arrival, officers located the suspect’s vehicle traveling northbound on Wilmington...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Burglar Targets Three Residences in West Chester: Police Investigating

WEST CHESTER, PA — West Chester Police are investigating a series of burglaries that occurred this past Saturday morning. Authorities state that on July 23, 2022, Officers responded to the 500 block of South Matlack Street at 1:00 AM after receiving reports of a break-in in progress. Upon further investigation, it was determined that an unknown suspect had entered one home through an unsecured window and attempted to gain access to two neighboring homes.
WEST CHESTER, PA
#Pennsylvania State Police#Cruelty To Animals#Police Corporal#Horse#Cpl#Troop J
WGAL

18-foot-long pet snake kills Pennsylvania man, police say

UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, man has died days after police say his pet snake wrapped itself around his neck. The Lehigh County coroner confirmed the death of Elliot Senseman, 27, on Monday. He died at the hospital from injuries he sustained days earlier when...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Intoxication, Disorderly Conduct Alleged at Casino

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A South Eastern PA man was cited for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct; a Phoenixville man is being investigated for drug possession; a Norristown patron claimed his watch was stolen; and three individuals were cited for simple trespass, all at the Valley Forge Casino Resort, 1160 First Ave., according to state police reports distributed Monday (July 25, 2022).
NORRISTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Arrest Warrant Issued for Warrington Man After Drug Possession Incident

DOYLESTOWN, PA — Gary Maialetti, age 56 of Warrington, PA is wanted for drug possession after police responded to a local business on June 19, 2022. According to the Central Bucks Regional Police Department report, officers approached Maialetti for questioning and in the course of the interaction he voluntarily pulled a glass pipe from his pocket and handed it to the officer. He was taken into custody and searched. As a result, police found him in possession of a baggie containing a crystal substance. While in custody he complained of leg cramping and was taken to Doylestown Hospital for evaluation and treatment. An arrest warrant was issued for Maialetti on July 20, 2022, and he is currently at large.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County church burglarized, crosses sold as scrap

WILLIAMSTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A gold monstrance, a cross, and multiple crucifixes were stolen from a Dauphin County church and sold for scrap. Pennsylvania State Police at Lykens responded to the Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church on July 24 for a reported burglary. State Police say...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Timeline for the disappearance of Kortne Stouffer

PALMYRA, Pa. — It's been nearly 10 years since anyone has seen Kortne Stouffer. The following is a timeline of events about the young Palmyra woman's last known whereabouts and what led up to her disappearance. The timeline was released last week by the Lebanon County District Attorney's Office.
PALMYRA, PA
abc27.com

Man wanted, woman charged after Lancaster drug raid

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster woman was arrested and a man is at-large after a drug investigation recovered firearms, drugs, and over $86,000 in Lancaster County. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says on June 2, members of the Lancaster County Drug Task Force began an investigation involving Christopher Alvelo and the distribution of crack cocaine. Undercover investigators made several purchases totaling 12.6 grams of crack cocaine from Alvelo, who police say was accompanied by his girlfriend Destiny Medina.
LANCASTER, PA
CBS Philly

Attorneys For 3 Former Sharon Hill Police Officers Involved In Fanta Bility’s Shooting Death Want Most Serious Charges Dismissed

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — It was an emotional day in Delaware County for the family of Fanta Bility. The little girl was shot and killed by Sharon Hill police nearly a year ago, and three officers are facing criminal charges. Attorneys for the three former Sharon Hill police officers want the two most serious counts dismissed. The family of 8-year-old Fanta said they were stunned at the turn of events bringing them to court Monday, with lawyers for three former Sharon Hill police officers asking the most serious charges of voluntary and involuntary manslaughter be dismissed in the 8-year-old’s fatal shooting. “We will...
SHARON HILL, PA

