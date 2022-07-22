Pennsylvania State Police corporal charged with aggravated cruelty to animals

DOYLESTOWN, PA — Gary Maialetti, age 56 of Warrington, PA is wanted for drug possession after police responded to a local business on June 19, 2022. According to the Central Bucks Regional Police Department report, officers approached Maialetti for questioning and in the course of the interaction he voluntarily pulled a glass pipe from his pocket and handed it to the officer. He was taken into custody and searched. As a result, police found him in possession of a baggie containing a crystal substance. While in custody he complained of leg cramping and was taken to Doylestown Hospital for evaluation and treatment. An arrest warrant was issued for Maialetti on July 20, 2022, and he is currently at large.

