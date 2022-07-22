ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to get rolled ice cream in Central Pennsylvania

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OvSbr_0gpVeFEg00

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — On a hot day, ice cream can be a welcome treat. It comes in all shapes and sizes, from soft serve to scoops to shakes to…rolls!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zbsd4_0gpVeFEg00
(Getty Images)

Rolled ice cream, or Thai ice cream, originated in Southeast Asia, sources like Paste Magazine say, where it was often sold by street vendors. It started making its way into the U.S. around 2015.

The ice cream is made by pouring a liquid ice cream base onto a very cold surface, mixing in any “toppings” you may want, then spreading it out in a thin layer and using a spatula to push strips of the ice cream into rolls.

Here are some places in Central Pennsylvania to get rolled ice cream for yourself:

Cheek’s Stone Rolled Ice Cream

Location: Lebanon Farmers Market
Website here

Dani Rose Crafted Cream

Location: Littlestown
Website here

HomeGoodies and Coffee

Location: Columbia
Website here

I Love Ice Cream

Location: York
Website here

Rolled Cold Creamery

Location: Lancaster and Intercourse
Website here

Where to get rolled ice cream in Pennsylvania

If you’re venturing out of the Midstate, here are some of the highest-rated places to get rolled ice cream in the rest of Pennsylvania, according to Google results from July 22, 2022:

8° Thai Ice Cream

4.6 stars, 161 reviews
Location: Stroudsburg
Website here

Fat Lenny’s — Punk Rock Candy and Toys

4.8 stars, 378 reviews
Location: Erie
Website here

Frozen Rolled Ice Cream

4.7 stars, 715 reviews
Location: Chinatown and South Street, Philadelphia
Website here

Ice Cream Lounge and Caribbean Grill

4.5 stars, 77 reviews
Location: Easton
Website here

Jaslin Gourmet Ice Cream

4.9 stars, 82 reviews
Location: Philadelphia
Website here

NatuRoll Creamery

4.6 stars, 692 reviews
Location: Pittsburgh and Cranberry Township
Website here

Rolley’s Ice Cream Shop

4.6 stars, 55 reviews
Location: Bartonsville
Website here

The YC

4.7 stars, 565 reviews
Location: Dickson City and Wilkes-Barre Township
Website here

Yofresh Yogurt Cafe

4.3 stars, 91 reviews
Location: Allentown
Website here

Did we miss your favorite place to get rolled ice cream in the Midstate? Send an email to avanetten@abc27.com and it may be added to the list.

