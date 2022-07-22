Where to get rolled ice cream in Central Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — On a hot day, ice cream can be a welcome treat. It comes in all shapes and sizes, from soft serve to scoops to shakes to…rolls!

(Getty Images)

Rolled ice cream, or Thai ice cream, originated in Southeast Asia, sources like Paste Magazine say, where it was often sold by street vendors. It started making its way into the U.S. around 2015.

The ice cream is made by pouring a liquid ice cream base onto a very cold surface, mixing in any “toppings” you may want, then spreading it out in a thin layer and using a spatula to push strips of the ice cream into rolls.

Here are some places in Central Pennsylvania to get rolled ice cream for yourself:

Cheek’s Stone Rolled Ice Cream

Location: Lebanon Farmers Market

Website here

Dani Rose Crafted Cream

Location: Littlestown

Website here

HomeGoodies and Coffee

Location: Columbia

Website here

I Love Ice Cream

Location: York

Website here

Rolled Cold Creamery

Location: Lancaster and Intercourse

Website here

Where to get rolled ice cream in Pennsylvania

If you’re venturing out of the Midstate, here are some of the highest-rated places to get rolled ice cream in the rest of Pennsylvania, according to Google results from July 22, 2022:

8° Thai Ice Cream

4.6 stars, 161 reviews

Location: Stroudsburg

Website here

Fat Lenny’s — Punk Rock Candy and Toys

4.8 stars, 378 reviews

Location: Erie

Website here

Frozen Rolled Ice Cream

4.7 stars, 715 reviews

Location: Chinatown and South Street, Philadelphia

Website here

Ice Cream Lounge and Caribbean Grill

4.5 stars, 77 reviews

Location: Easton

Website here

Jaslin Gourmet Ice Cream

4.9 stars, 82 reviews

Location: Philadelphia

Website here

NatuRoll Creamery

4.6 stars, 692 reviews

Location: Pittsburgh and Cranberry Township

Website here

Rolley’s Ice Cream Shop

4.6 stars, 55 reviews

Location: Bartonsville

Website here

The YC

4.7 stars, 565 reviews

Location: Dickson City and Wilkes-Barre Township

Website here

Yofresh Yogurt Cafe

4.3 stars, 91 reviews

Location: Allentown

Website here

Did we miss your favorite place to get rolled ice cream in the Midstate? Send an email to avanetten@abc27.com and it may be added to the list.

