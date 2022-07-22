Packers pre-training camp 53-man roster predictions 2022

The St. Louis Cardinals can pillage the Tigers’ roster at the MLB Trade Deadline, as Detroit is reportedly ready to sell almost anyone for the right price. On Tuesday afternoon, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic unleashed one amazing breaking news tidbit: The Tigers are willing to trade nearly anyone, including young Ace Tarik Skubal. The St. Louis Cardinals are competing for the NL Central crown against the Milwaukee Brewers while trying to push further in for a World Series. Winning the World Series in what could be the final MLB season for Adam Wainwright, Albert Pujols, and Yadier Molina would be beyond spectacular for the legendary franchise.

