Green Bay, WI

Packers pre-training camp 53-man roster predictions 2022

By Freddie Boston
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of training camp, it’s time to predict the Green Bay Packers’ 53-man roster. We have finally made it. On Friday, Green Bay Packers rookies report to training camp. In less than a week, the veteran players will return and the team will have...

lombardiave.com

