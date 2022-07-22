Trench collapse in Vernon kills construction worker

Democrats of the towns of Bloomfield, Suffield, East Granby, and Windsor Locks endorsed me to be their democratic candidate for the Judge of Probate in the Tobacco Valley Probate Court. I am honored and grateful. The near-unanimous support expressed by the Bloomfield, Suffield and East Granby delegations was very gratifying, as was the support of the chairperson of the Windsor Locks Democratic Town Committee. I look forward to taking a seat on the probate bench, and I want to thank Judge Baram as he retires for his years of excellent service.

BLOOMFIELD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO