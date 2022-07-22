ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, CT

Trench collapse in Vernon kills construction worker

By Ben Crnic / Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago

VERNON — A construction worker died after being buried in...

New police officer to start in Vernon

VERNON — The town’s police department has welcomed a new officer, officials announced. Officer Jennie Rivera-Cintron was sworn in on Monday, town officials said in a Facebook post. Her daughters joined her for the ceremony.
Overnight crash in Stafford kills one

STAFFORD — A man died in a late night crash on Saturday in Stafford after losing control of his vehicle. Police identified the man as Canterbury resident Luis Enrique Aguilar-ceron, 40, who was traveling south on Furnace Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle around 11:30 p.m. for an unknown reason and skidded off the roadway into the right shoulder, police said.
Woman avoids jail in 2019 Glastonbury jewelry theft

A Hartford woman pleaded guilty to a felony last week in the theft of more than $8,800 worth of jewelry from The Silver Dahlia store on Hebron Avenue in Glastonbury and received a sentence without immediate prison time. DEFENDANT: Ebony Marie Evans, 31, of Hartford. CONVICTIONS: Second-degree larceny in June...
GLASTONBURY, CT
Ostrout: In Tolland, throw a flag on that play

Anyone who has driven east on I-84 and exited in Tolland in recent years has seen the signs posted on the adjacent on-ramp as they wait at the stoplight. The town’s Democrats often post messages in that spot, which is on private land and doubles as a convenient spot for police to park when helping the traffic flow on nights when the UConn men’s or women’s basketball teams play games on campus.
TOLLAND, CT
Texas developer tapped for Parkade

MANCHESTER — The Redevelopment Agency voted 10-1 last week to recommend Texas-based Anthony Properties for development of the 23-acre Broad Street Parkade property. RDA Chairman Aaron Wlochowski said Wednesday that no information is currently public on the developer’s plans. The agency’s decision was made based on the criteria of the developer’s experience, financial capabilities, the design timeline, and economic impact of the proposed project, he added.
TEXAS STATE
Enfield seeks $2.5M grant for small businesses

ENFIELD — The town is applying for $2.5 million in state grant money to create a small business loan program for start-ups and existing businesses with fewer than 100 employees. The purpose of the funding may vary for such uses as façade improvement, expansion, relocation, and enhanced job skill...
ENFIELD, CT
Vernon approves new contracts with unions

VERNON — The town has approved two three-year agreements with unions representing town employees from several departments, officials announced. The contracts, approved and signed last week, were made with AFSCME Locals 818 and 1471, which represent staff in the town’s Social Services, Information Technology, Finance, Parks and Recreation, Public Works, Water Pollution Control, and Land Use departments.
VERNON, CT
Vernon uses nip bottle funds to provide work for those with disabilities

VERNON — The town is using funds received from the state’s tax on alcohol nip bottles in order to provide opportunities for people with disabilities, officials announced. Under the legislation, a five-cent surcharge was added to the sale of liquor bottles under 50 milliliters, with the municipalities where the bottles were sold receiving the funds to help pay for litter clean-up efforts.
VERNON, CT
Letter to the editor: Asking for your vote

Democrats of the towns of Bloomfield, Suffield, East Granby, and Windsor Locks endorsed me to be their democratic candidate for the Judge of Probate in the Tobacco Valley Probate Court. I am honored and grateful. The near-unanimous support expressed by the Bloomfield, Suffield and East Granby delegations was very gratifying, as was the support of the chairperson of the Windsor Locks Democratic Town Committee. I look forward to taking a seat on the probate bench, and I want to thank Judge Baram as he retires for his years of excellent service.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Glastonbury referendum set on $3M for land purchases

GLASTONBURY — The Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve holding a referendum at the November election on authorizing the town to borrow another $3 million to acquire local land or development rights to land. There is a consensus among council members that affordable-housing projects aren’t an intended use...
GLASTONBURY, CT
Somers winery opens its doors at last

SOMERS — After a long and detailed process through the Zoning Commission and ongoing legal battles, Mark and Karen Murdoch have finally opened their doors to the public at their Mountain Road winery where they hope to hold special events. The couple were granted special permits this year to...

