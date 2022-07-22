Trench collapse in Vernon kills construction worker

VERNON — The construction worker who died after he was buried in a trench collapse at a construction site in Vernon last week has been identified. Vernon police said the man was Dennis Slater, 56, of the Broad Brook section of East Windsor.
EAST HARTFORD — A leak in the basement of Stonebridge Apartments displaced the residents of 43 units on Monday. The East Hartford Fire Department was dispatched to a water issue in the basement. Upon arrival, personnel found about 5 feet of water from a leaking pipe in the utility room.
VERNON — The town’s police department has welcomed a new officer, officials announced. Officer Jennie Rivera-Cintron was sworn in on Monday, town officials said in a Facebook post. Her daughters joined her for the ceremony.
STAFFORD — A man died in a late night crash on Saturday in Stafford after losing control of his vehicle. Police identified the man as Canterbury resident Luis Enrique Aguilar-ceron, 40, who was traveling south on Furnace Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle around 11:30 p.m. for an unknown reason and skidded off the roadway into the right shoulder, police said.
GLASTONBURY — Portions of both floors of the parking garage at Eric Town Square on Hebron Avenue remained closed today after the discovery of a small crack in the upper portion of the garage, the commercial building’s property manager said. An engineer was coming out to evaluate the...
SOUTH WINDSOR — The Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to reject a proposed rule change to allow electric car dealerships in the Buckland Road Gateway Zone after public hearing. The rule change filed by Drake Motor Partners CT LLC, would give anyone the right to sell, service,...
WINDSOR LOCKS — The town has signed a 10-year deal with All American Waste, a company the town has been using for refuse removal since 2015. The contract, which the Board of Selectmen approved on July 19, will expire June 30, 2032.
A Hartford woman pleaded guilty to a felony last week in the theft of more than $8,800 worth of jewelry from The Silver Dahlia store on Hebron Avenue in Glastonbury and received a sentence without immediate prison time. DEFENDANT: Ebony Marie Evans, 31, of Hartford. CONVICTIONS: Second-degree larceny in June...
Anyone who has driven east on I-84 and exited in Tolland in recent years has seen the signs posted on the adjacent on-ramp as they wait at the stoplight. The town’s Democrats often post messages in that spot, which is on private land and doubles as a convenient spot for police to park when helping the traffic flow on nights when the UConn men’s or women’s basketball teams play games on campus.
MANCHESTER — The Redevelopment Agency voted 10-1 last week to recommend Texas-based Anthony Properties for development of the 23-acre Broad Street Parkade property. RDA Chairman Aaron Wlochowski said Wednesday that no information is currently public on the developer’s plans. The agency’s decision was made based on the criteria of the developer’s experience, financial capabilities, the design timeline, and economic impact of the proposed project, he added.
SOMERS — The town is mourning the loss of Jim Persano, chairman of the Board of Finance for 27 years, who died July 20 at age 61 after a lengthy illness. Colleagues remember him as smart, financially savvy, and a leader of the community.
ENFIELD — The town is applying for $2.5 million in state grant money to create a small business loan program for start-ups and existing businesses with fewer than 100 employees. The purpose of the funding may vary for such uses as façade improvement, expansion, relocation, and enhanced job skill...
SOMERS — Town officials are taking the first step toward new heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning systems for the public schools and building a community center by authorizing funds for studies on both projects. WHAT: Officials are hoping to move forward with the details of what building a new community...
VERNON — The town has approved two three-year agreements with unions representing town employees from several departments, officials announced. The contracts, approved and signed last week, were made with AFSCME Locals 818 and 1471, which represent staff in the town’s Social Services, Information Technology, Finance, Parks and Recreation, Public Works, Water Pollution Control, and Land Use departments.
VERNON — The town is using funds received from the state’s tax on alcohol nip bottles in order to provide opportunities for people with disabilities, officials announced. Under the legislation, a five-cent surcharge was added to the sale of liquor bottles under 50 milliliters, with the municipalities where the bottles were sold receiving the funds to help pay for litter clean-up efforts.
Democrats of the towns of Bloomfield, Suffield, East Granby, and Windsor Locks endorsed me to be their democratic candidate for the Judge of Probate in the Tobacco Valley Probate Court. I am honored and grateful. The near-unanimous support expressed by the Bloomfield, Suffield and East Granby delegations was very gratifying, as was the support of the chairperson of the Windsor Locks Democratic Town Committee. I look forward to taking a seat on the probate bench, and I want to thank Judge Baram as he retires for his years of excellent service.
GLASTONBURY — The Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve holding a referendum at the November election on authorizing the town to borrow another $3 million to acquire local land or development rights to land. There is a consensus among council members that affordable-housing projects aren’t an intended use...
TOLLAND — The Town Council is expected to discuss designating the Lion’s Field area as the Tolland Veterans Memorial Park during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will be held at Town Hall and via Zoom.
SOMERS — After a long and detailed process through the Zoning Commission and ongoing legal battles, Mark and Karen Murdoch have finally opened their doors to the public at their Mountain Road winery where they hope to hold special events. The couple were granted special permits this year to...
NEWINGTON — In advancing to the state final four, the Glastonbury American U-11 Little League All-Stars avenged an earlier loss and beat Madison to take the Section 3 title. If Glastonbury is to win a state championship, it must repeat that scenario today and then repeat it again Thursday.
Comments / 0