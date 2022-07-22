ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Anchorage man one of two dead in Idaho helicopter crash

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho (AP) - The U.S. Forest Service says two pilots have died of their injuries after their firefighting helicopter crashed in Idaho. Killed were 41-year-old Thomas Hayes of Post Falls, Idaho, and 36-year-old Jared Bird of Anchorage,...

The Associated Press

Seaplane carrying 7 crashes after takeoff in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A plane with seven people aboard bound for Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska crashed into the water Tuesday as it was leaving a seaplane base in Anchorage, with two people suffering serious injuries, authorities said. Clint Johnson, chief of the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska division, said the information he initially received was that there were six people on board. He said he was later told there were seven on board. Aaron Danielson, chief of the Ted Stevens International Airport Police and Fire, said there was some “initial confusion on scene.” A statement from the department late Tuesday afternoon said all seven were taken to area hospitals for evaluation and treatment. Johnson said the plane operated by Regal Air had taken off and was in its initial climb phase when the accident occurred.
ANCHORAGE, AK
7 survive plane crash on Lake Hood

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Seven people escaped a float plane crash Tuesday morning on Lake Hood. According to Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport Police and Fire, six passengers and the pilot were aboard the de Havilland Canada DHC-2 Beaver when it crashed on takeoff from Lake Hood, one of the world’s busiest seaplane bases, at 9:18 a.m.
ANCHORAGE, AK
SUV driver dies in Wasilla rollover

SUV driver dies in Wasilla rollover
ANCHORAGE, AK
Floatplane crashes on takeoff at Lake Hood

Six people were onboard a floatplane that crashed on takeoff from Lake Hood about 9:18 am on Tuesday. Winds were brisk out of the Southwest on Tuesday, and windsocks around the lake were flapping when the plane apparently hit one of the fingers of the lake, where a jetty of land creates a division between channels of water.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Search and rescue successful for Eagle River hikers

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - At approximately 9:50 pm on Saturday, a search and rescue underwent for two hikers in Eagle River, Alaska. According to Alaska State Trooper's press release, Hannah Hayden, age 26 of Anchorage, and Kevin Kim, age 30 of Eagle River notified Alaska State Troopers they were in need of help yesterday evening.
FastCast July 25, 2022

FastCast July 25, 2022
ANCHORAGE, AK
Man charged for planting hidden camera in gym bathroom

Seismic concerns shutter Anchorage school; nearly 400 students to be relocated. In the letter, Bryantt says that 85 schools within the district have been analyzed by an engineering firm since the 2018 magnitude 7.1 earthquake that shook Southcentral Alaska. There are 397 students who attend Ursa Major, and the letter was also sent to parents of Ursa Minor, Aurora, and Orion elementary schools.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Alaska experiencing wildfires it's never seen before

Seismic concerns shutter Anchorage school; nearly 400 students to be relocated. In the letter, Bryantt says that 85 schools within the district have been analyzed by an engineering firm since the 2018 magnitude 7.1 earthquake that shook Southcentral Alaska. There are 397 students who attend Ursa Major, and the letter was also sent to parents of Ursa Minor, Aurora, and Orion elementary schools.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Idaho fire claims two – is out of control

The out-of-control Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho which started one week ago grew by 3,491 acres yesterday for a total of 32,330 acres and has now claimed two lives. Two pilots in a firefighting helicopter died Thursday when their chopper crashed into the Salmon River, according to Bridger-Teton’s Mary Cernicek who is currently working fire information on the blaze.
MOOSE, WY
In 2018, Sarah and Todd Palin were leaving Alaska for the Southwest, she didn’t want to be ‘holed up in Wasilla’

In 2018, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin told a reporter from the Daily Mail that that she and her then-husband Todd were “finally in that spot where we can seize the opportunity to get outside and do more.” They had already owned one luxury home in Scottsdale, Arizona, had sold it, and were building an even bigger mansion in the same area.
WASILLA, AK
Single-vehicle rollover leads to fatality early Sunday morning

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Sunday at about 5:00 am, Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover accident in Wasilla. The accident was reported to happen at mile 9 Knik Goose Bay Road in Wasilla. Troopers and Wasilla police responded to the scene. EMS concluded the...
WASILLA, AK
Witnesses heard ‘snap’ before fatal Alaska helicopter crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Witnesses heard a loud bang or snap before a helicopter supporting firefighter operations near the community of Anderson separated and then crashed last month, killing the pilot. It was the first fatality related to Alaska wildfires in 22 years, according to the Alaska Division of...
WASILLA, AK
Anchorage man dies fighting fire in the lower 48

Numerous witnesses told the National Transportation Safety Board the Bell UH1B helicopter piloted by Douglas Ritchie, of Wasilla, had a normal liftoff June 26 from the airport in Clear. The preliminary report did not provide a probable cause for the accident, which will come later. Man charged in Centennial Park...
ANCHORAGE, AK
LIST: Heat-related cancelations and closures

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest is in for a week of dangerously hot weather. In an effort to keep people safe, several events are being canceled and businesses are changing operating hours. Find a list below: Tuesday:  Riverfront Eats is canceled Spokane Humane Society will be by appointment only so they can focus on the health of animals during...
SPOKANE, WA
Anchorage Assembly overrides Mayor’s veto on sheltering costs

According to Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport Police and Fire, six passengers and the pilot were aboard the de Havilland Canada DHC-2 Beaver when it crashed on takeoff from Lake Hood, one of the world’s busiest seaplane bases, at 9:18 a.m. Big Lake recycling enthusiasts are hosting a unique...
ANCHORAGE, AK
North Idaho reports seven more COVID-19 deaths

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — COVID-19 is still taking a toll in North Idaho. The Panhandle Health District reported 391 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, as well as seven more deaths attributed to the virus, bringing the PHD's virus-related fatalities to 982. It also reported 18 districtwide hospitalizations,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

