During its annual business conference, the sheriffs of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association elected Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood as the organization’s president today in Asheville. The mission of the NCSA is to protect, promote, preserve, and enhance the Office of Sheriff in North Carolina through education, training, and legislative initiatives that increase public safety and protect the rights of the residents of North Carolina. Sheriff Blackwood will be installed Tuesday night at the Association’s annual banquet.

ORANGE COUNTY, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO