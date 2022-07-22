ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

7NEWS high school football preview schedule

By Dan Vasko
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago
(WSPA) – Join 7NEWS beginning Monday, July 25 as we preview area high school football programs ahead of the 2022 season.

The High School Red Zone Season Preview Special, featuring nearly 60 area programs, will air Saturday, August 13 on WSPA.

A full programming schedule for the football previews is as follows:

(All previews to air on WSPA Channel 7 unless otherwise noted)

DATEHIGH SCHOOLAIRTIME

Monday, July 25Daniel6 pm

Monday, July 25Southside Christian11 pm

Tuesday, July 26Riverside6 pm

Tuesday, July 26Emerald11 pm

Wednesday, July 27Laurens6 pm

Wednesday, July 27 Travelers Rest11 pm

Thursday, July 28J.L. Mann6 pm

Thursday, July 28Clinton11 pm

Friday, July 29Dorman6 pm

Friday, July 29Chesnee11 pm

Monday, August 1Gaffney6 pm

Monday, August 1 Eastside 11 pm

Tuesday, August 2Boiling Springs6 pm

Tuesday, August 2Ninety Six11 pm

Wednesday, August 3Greenwood6 pm

Wednesday, August 3Landrum11 pm

Thursday, August 4Mauldin6 pm

Thursday, August 4Woodruff11 pm

Friday, August 5Greer6 pm

Friday, August 5Fountain inn11 pm

Monday, August 8Spartanburg6 pm

Monday, August 8Christ Church11 pm

Tuesday, August 9Hillcrest6 pm

Tuesday, August 9Easley11 pm

Wednesday, August 10T.L. Hanna6 pm

Wednesday, August 10Wade Hampton11 pm

Thursday, August 11Powdersville 6 pm

Thursday, August 11Woodmont11 pm

Friday, August 12Westside6 pm

Friday, August 12Blue Ridge11 pm

Saturday, August 13High School Red Zone Season Preview Special7 pm

Monday, August 15Byrnes6 pm

Monday, August 15Polk County11 pm

Tuesday, August 16Wren6 pm

Tuesday, August 16Belton-Honea Path11 pm

Wednesday, August 17Union County6 pm

Wednesday, August 17Chapman11 pm

Wednesday, August 17High School Red Zone Season Preview Special 7 pm (CW 62)

Thursday, August 18Abbeville6 pm

Thursday, August 18Broome 11 pm

Friday, August 19Greenville 6 pm

7NEWS high school football preview programming schedule on WSPA

*The High School Red Zone premieres at 11 p.m. on August 19 on WSPA and is followed by a whole half-hour show on the CW 62 at 11:35 p.m.

For season highlights and recaps, just click here beginning August 19.

Comments / 0

WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

