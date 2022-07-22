ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Utah Father Daughter Duo release new album

By Krystal Gates
ABC 4
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUtah’s favorite Father Daughter Duo came to Good Things Utah to share their newest song. Mat and Savanna Shaw got their start in the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic. In March of 2020, Savanna, who was a choir student, was missing her in person practices and started singing virtually. She started...

www.abc4.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 4

Looking for happiness and inspiration this summer? Look no further!

(The Daily Dish) We are into the dog days of summer and by now, you may have run out of ideas to keep the season entertaining for your family, friends, and even yourself. Lucky for you we have teamed up with the BestReviews team to take a look at Summer Essentials that are bound to help you have a fantastic time no matter who you are!
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

What your children need to hear from you every day

On Good Things Utah this morning – Today on the show we are checking in with one of our favorite guests, Dr. Julie Hanks. She has a post about what she wishes she had been told as a child, that is now going viral. Brianne says it resonated with her so much she wants to share it with our viewers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ksl.com

Spider bites send popular Utah leader to ICU

SALT LAKE CITY — A popular and beloved community leader ended up in the ICU after getting multiple spider bites. Her family and friends are now praying for her recovery. Susi Feltch-Malohifo'ou, 59, runs the nonprofit Pacific Islander foundation called PIK2AR, which stands for Pacific Islander Knowledge to Action Resources. It's an organization that helps victims of domestic violence and sexual assault get the resources they need.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah#Youtube#Instagram#Tiktok#Music#Shaws
ABC 4

Disney Institute comes to Utah

GTU Host Deena Manzanares spoke with Timo Gorner, Vice President of Disney Institute and National Geographic Live virtually to talk about what Disney will be bringing to the Wasatch Front this week. The Walt Disney Company has been creating magic and memories to several generations for nearly a century. Whether...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Visit These 3 Utah Public Gardens

Formality enjoys a surprising twist in Red Butte’s Ruth P. Eccles Herb Garden, where loose curves—rather than traditional diamonds and squares—shape a boxwood parterre woven through lush beds of fragrant herbs and edible flowers. This inspiring space is just one corner of Red Butte’s 21 acres of gardens in the heart of Salt Lake City. Red Butte and these two other fresh public gardens offer respite worth savoring in any season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Fireworks cause grassfires, burn homes across Utah

Today, the state observes Pioneer Day, and it’s also the last day you can use personal fireworks to celebrate, legally that is, until December. However, many officials say a few minutes of fun might not be worth the risk after a busy weekend filled with human-caused fires.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Thomas Geboy

Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Thomas Geboy. Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist …. Utah’s Most Accurate Weather Forecast with ABC4 Pinpoint …. Lehi gas station offers $2.38 gas per gallon in Utah. Family honors Utah man killed in motorcycle accident. Family remembers man killed in motorcycle...
LEHI, UT
QSR magazine

Pinkbox Doughnuts Opens First Location Outside of Nevada

Pinkbox Doughnuts, the Las Vegas founded doughnut brand known for its one-of-a-kind menu of 70+ rotating doughnuts, announces the grand opening of its first out-of-state location in St. George, Utah. Pinkbox St. George will begin welcoming customers Saturday, August 13th with the new location showcasing a unique Utah-themed doughnut in addition to its full lineup of tasty treats, its collection of branded merchandise, and its signature, whimsical décor throughout the shop of pink drips on the walls, 3-dimensional sprinkles, and pink floor stripes. The 2,700 square foot St. George location includes a drive-thru and a patio, complete with a doughnut table and oversized Instagram-able pink doughnut statue with sprinkles in front.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC 4

Family honors Utah man killed in motorcycle accident

Family honors Utah man killed in motorcycle accident. Utah’s Most Accurate Weather Forecast with ABC4 Pinpoint …. Lehi gas station offers $2.38 gas per gallon in Utah. Family remembers man killed in motorcycle accident. Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist …. Behind the Badge: 3 different jobs for...
LEHI, UT
FOX 13 News

Utah cookie store burglarized while dealing with lawsuit

MIDVALE, Utah — Less than a day after speaking to FOX 13 News about legal troubles due to a lawsuit from the company Crumbl, one of Crave Cookies' stores was broken into. The grand opening of Crave’s new store in Draper was held Saturday. But just a few miles away, one of its existing locations was burglarized early in the morning.
DRAPER, UT
Phys.org

Ice Age human footprints discovered in Utah desert

Human footprints believed to date from the end of the last ice age have been discovered on the salt flats of the Air Force's Utah Testing and Training Range (UTTR) by Cornell researcher Thomas Urban in forthcoming research. Urban and Daron Duke, of Far Western Anthropological Research Group, were driving...
UTAH STATE
94.3 The X

This is What a Metal Star Means on Barns and Homes in Colorado

It's fairly common to see a giant star hanging on an exterior wall of barns and homes in Colorado, but did you know that they're more than just a pretty decoration?. These bold stars are also known as Pennsylvania stars or primitive stars and it turns out, they are not just a Colorado thing, but rather a trend all over rural America.

Comments / 0

Community Policy