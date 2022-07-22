Boys Lacrosse: New coach Kevin Burns hopes to stabilize Olentangy Braves

Kevin Burns hopes to bring stability to the Olentangy boys lacrosse team. He’ll be the program’s fourth coach since Zach Peterson left after the 2017 season.

Burns, who spent the last two seasons as Hilliard Davidson’s defensive coordinator, was announced as the Braves’ next coach July 22, pending school board approval.

“I’ve always wanted the possibility of coaching one of my two kids (Hadley, 7, and Hudson, 5) at some point in the future if they would want me to,” he said. “I applied for (the position) just so I maybe wouldn’t miss that opportunity in the future. Maybe somebody gets in (here) and they’re (here) for a decade – hopefully I will be. If that happened and I missed out on the opportunity ... I would have been kicking myself.”

Burns helped Davidson go 16-6 this spring and reach its first Division I, Region 3 final, which it lost to Upper Arlington 17-4.

“(Burns’) experience is probably second to none,” athletics director Jay Wolfe said. “He’s been at the high school level where they’ve been successful. He’s been a head coach at the collegiate level.”

Burns will succeed Austin Ford, who went 25-14 in two seasons, including 14-7 this spring.

Prior to Ford, Olentangy was coached by Daniel Warren and Dominique Alexander for one season apiece after Peterson led the program for five years.

“I feel really good about (Burns),” Wolfe said. “Kevin lives in the community. He has two younger children. He’s probably not going anywhere because they love the school district and he loves the education that (they’re) going to get.”

Burns brings a wealth of collegiate experience after serving as men’s head coach at Bellarmine University, where he was named Eastern College Athletic Conference Coach of the Year in 2013.

He also served as an assistant for the Massachusetts, Binghamton and Wagner men’s programs and the Ohio State women’s team.

“In college, we get so much more time with the players to do film sessions and meetings,” Burns said. “(In high school), you have to do a really good job of time management and (prioritizing). That’s probably the biggest change. The players have been terrific putting in the time and watching film. Obviously, they can’t commit to it (at this level) like they do in college.”

Despite the coaching turnover, Olentangy has maintained a solid program, going 53-27 with three regional semifinal appearances and a league title over the last four seasons.

The top expected returnees are rising senior George Cecil (defender), rising junior Ben Dorbish (attacker) and rising sophomores Evan Gardner (goalie) and Cole Kershner (face-off specialist).

Dorbish had 64 goals and 39 assists, Gardner had 169 saves with a .722 save percentage and Cecil had 59 ground balls last season.

“There’s some good young guys and there are some good older players, too,” Burns said. “Maybe one of the good things for these (players is) some of them get to have a fresh start. If they’re not happy about where they’ve been or what they’ve done to this point, they have an opportunity to change it. The people that have been successful have the opportunity to continue and hopefully grow.”

