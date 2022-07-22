ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Battle over KY abortion ban is heating up as abortion rights opponents want State Supreme Court to step in

 4 days ago

A Christian public policy organization is calling on Kentucky’s Supreme Court to step in on the decision to extend the block on the state’s abortion ban. The Family Foundation is calling the injunction an act of “judicial activism.”Michael Johnson is the Family Foundation’s policy advisor. He told WEKU news his organization is calling for the state Supreme Court to get involved.“You have a single judge that is, by stopping the enforcement of this law is effectively suspending a law of the General Assembly, circumventing the will of the people and the clear will of their elected officials.”Johnson said while the judge has made this decision, the fight is far from over.“This absurd decision issued by him has just reenforced the need and the importance of the “Yes for Life” constitutional amendment which will be on the ballot on November 8th. That will give Kentuckians an opportunity to have their say.”Planned Parenthood has issued a statement praising Judge Perry’s decision saying, “Kentuckians have a right to abortion under the state constitution, and we’ll continue fighting for that right so that every person in the commonwealth can get the care they need.”The injunction is currently set to be in place throughout the course of the trial.

