San Diego, CA

Rings of Power Cast Q&A livestream from SDCC, 12.30pm PT today. Tune in!

By greendragon
TheOneRing.net
 4 days ago

If you’re not at San Diego Comic-con – or even if you are – you’ll be excited...

www.theonering.net

Deadline

International Disruptors: Paradise City’s Emilie Georges & Naima Abed Talk Company Slate, Moving Into Management & Branded Content & Why They’ll Keep Their Boutique Approach

Click here to read the full article. Welcome to Deadline’s International Disruptors, a feature where we’ll shine a spotlight on key executives and companies outside of the U.S. who are shaking up the offshore marketplace. This week, we’re speaking with Memento Films International founder Emilie Georges and producer Naima Abed about their company Paradise City, it’s slate and why now is the time to move into the management and branded content spheres.  Eight years ago, Emilie Georges’ Memento Films International and its production arm La Cinéfacture quietly launched Paradise City, a specialty label for the outfit, with respected producer Naima Abed helping curate...
NFL
Us Weekly

Shania Twain Details ‘Scary’ Lyme Disease Battle: ‘I Was Afraid I Was Gonna Fall Off the Stage’

Her biggest battle. Shania Twain opened up about the problems she faced after being diagnosed with Lyme disease at the height of her fame. The Grammy winner, 56, discussed the fallout from a 2003 tick bite in her new Netflix documentary, Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl, which debuted on Tuesday, July 26. “My symptoms were quite scary because before I was diagnosed, I was on stage very dizzy,” she recalled. “I was losing my balance. I was afraid I was gonna fall off the stage, and the stage is quite high.”
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

'Pinocchio' teaser trailer introduces Guillermo del Toro's Netflix film

July 27 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio. The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the stop-motion animated film Wednesday. Pinocchio is written and directed by Guillermo del Toro. The film reimagines the classic tale of Pinocchio, a wooden marionette who is magically brought to life in order to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver named Geppetto.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Uncoupled’ Is a Surprisingly Sour Neil Patrick Harris Breakup Story: TV Review

Click here to read the full article. Darren Star has, in recent years, had a Netflix success with “Emily in Paris” — a show that, depending on your vantage point, is either a death knell for TV comedy or a sunnily surface-level jaunt whose idle pleasures are just that. Star, the creator of “Sex and the City” and “Melrose Place,” has a gift for skating the viewer across smoothly luxurious settings. Which may be the problem, or one of them, with his latest series for Netflix, which he created with Jeffrey Richman. “Uncoupled” features Neil Patrick Harris as Michael Lawson, an...
TV SERIES

