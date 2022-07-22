ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Pizza delivery box leads to prison for North Carolina man

By Associated Press
FOX8 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xktWh_0gpVamJN00
An employee cuts a slice of pizza (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images).

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — An accused methamphetamine dealer in North Carolina has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after federal prosecutors say investigators used a pizza delivery box with his address on it to track him down.

U.S. Attorney Michael Easley says Jerrell Taylor of Kinston was sentenced on Wednesday following an investigation tying him to meth trafficking.

Court documents and evidence presented in court showed that in July 2019, Onslow County sheriff’s detectives arranged a purchase of 449 grams of meth for $6,500.

A so-called “middleman” arrived on a motorcycle carrying a pizza box that contained the meth and listed Taylor’s address on the box.


