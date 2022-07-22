ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Catching up with Derek Carr, Chandler Jones on day 3 of Las Vegas Raiders training camp

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENDERSON (KTNV) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was expected to take questions on Friday, the third day of the team's preseason training camp in Henderson. The team said...

Tom Brady is back, but he's hardly the only story for Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady is back for a 23rd season, his third with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But that’s hardly the only major storyline for the defending NFC South champions as they begin training camp. Todd Bowles is starting his second stint as a NFL head coach and the Bucs are stockpiling high-profile offensive talent to help Brady pursue an eighth Super Bowl title — as evidenced by the signing Wednesday of seven-time Pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones. Brady, who turns 45 soon, led the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns last season and cited “unfinished business” as one of the reasons he decided to end the brief retirement he announced in February.
Jets switch Mekhi Becton to right tackle from left side

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mekhi Becton and his pancake blocks are being flipped to the right side of the New York Jets’ offensive line. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday after the team’s first training camp practice that Becton will be the starting right tackle this season. The 2020 first-round draft pick entered his first two NFL seasons as the starter on the left side. George Fant, who took over at left tackle when Becton was hurt in the season opener last year, will remain at that spot. “It don’t really matter to me,” a noticeably slimmed-down Becton said. “I’ve just got to change my technique up. As long as I’m on the field, it don’t really matter to me. I just know I’ve got to do it different. Different things on the right side than I’ve got to do on the left, so it’s a work in progress.”
