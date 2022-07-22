ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook County, OR

A cool coast range campout | Grant's Getaways

 4 days ago
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. — If you’re eager to escape the forecast searing summer heat, a destination offers a hiking, camping and fishing adventure off the beaten path: a cool coast range campout in the Tillamook State Forest. Trask River County Park, one of the easiest campgrounds to...

pdxpipeline.com

Portland Spirit Presents Cascade Locks to Portland Sternwheeler Repositioning Cruise | Includes Transport, Dining, Amazing Columbia River Gorge Views

One of the most exciting cruises offered bi-annually is our repositioning cruise when the sternwheeler moves from Portland to Cascade Locks and vice versa. Join us as we cruise the Willamette and Columbia Rivers and go through the locks at the Bonneville Dam. Enjoy the signature landmarks of the Columbia Gorge including Multnomah Falls, Bridge of the Gods, Vista House, Cape Horn, Beacon Rock and more.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Oregon logs first sighting of invasive emerald ash borer beetle

PORTLAND, Ore. — A beetle species described as the most destructive forest pest in the country has officially been spotted for the first time in Oregon. The emerald ash borer, which is responsible for destroying ash trees along the east coast and Midwest, was seen in Forest Grove last month.
PORTLAND, OR
beachconnection.net

Vegas Company Creates Biking / Camping Tours Along Oregon Coast

(Oregon Coast) – Las Vegas-based Escape Adventures travel company has a rather large roster of tours around the world with some interesting angles. Now, once again (after a couple of years off), Escape Adventures hits home, so to speak, with a 6-day cycling tour of the Oregon coast. (Atop Cape Perpetua, one of the stops along the cycling / camping tour. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
LINCOLN CITY, OR
KGW

Crowds leave the city for the coast to beat the heat

PACIFIC CITY, Ore. — A multi-day heat wave has arrived in Portland, pushing afternoon temperatures north of 90 degrees in the metro area — and it's only going to get hotter over the next few days. One of the closest places to beat the heat this week is...
PORTLAND, OR
travelmag.com

7 of the Best Day Trips from Portland

Looking for a change of scenery? There are now hundreds of day trips from Portland OR, from wine tasting tours to mountain hikes. Portland boasts a prime geographic location in the northwest of Oregon. In just two hours, you could be scaling a snow-capped mountain, sipping fine pinot noir wines in a terraced vineyard or stretching out on a sandy shoreline. While you could rent a car, one of the easiest and most affordable ways to explore the surrounding region is on a day trip. These range from affordable group tours in a mini-bus or coach to pricier private tours in a car or bike. With so many to choose from, we’ve scoured the internet to find the best day trips from Portland, Oregon based on value for money, customer reviews and itinerary.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Heat wave arrives in Pacific Northwest, and so do warnings and calls to find ways to stay cool

A heat wave is moving into the Pacific Northwest Monday, bringing excessive heat warnings throughout much of Oregon. In the Portland metro area, the temperature is expected to peak Tuesday at around 101 degrees and will be in the high 90s through at least Thursday. Elsewhere in the state, triple-digit temperatures will last through at least Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland braces for a week of extreme heat a year after deadly event

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Pacific Northwest is bracing for a major heat wave, with temperatures forecast to top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) in some places this week as climate change fuels longer hot spells in a region where such events were historically uncommon. “To have five-day stretches or...
PORTLAND, OR
Woodburn Independent

Oregon history rolls into Brooks

The Great Oregon Steam-Up is coming up on the horizon it Brooks Powerline Heritage ParkAnyone who harbors a fascination for history should seriously consider visiting Brooks during one of the upcoming weekends. The annual Great Oregon Steam-Up is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, July 30-31 and Aug. 6-7, at Powerland Heritage Park in Brooks. This event is touted as the 2022 Gold Winner among events reviewed by Best of the Willamette Valley. The regional-rating website noted: "The Great Oregon Steam-Up is the showcase event at Powerland Heritage Park. This feature event is currently celebrating 52 continuous years of operation and...
BROOKS, OR
herecomestheguide.com

13 Affordable Portland Wedding Venues

On the hunt for a gorgeous wedding venue in Portland that won't break the bank? We’ve got you covered! From a chic boutique hotel with views of the downtown to an instaworthy Tulip Farm just outside the city limits, we've pulled some of the prettiest places Portland has to offer that won't blow your budget.
PORTLAND, OR
Washington / Oregon Coast's Great Columbia Crossing 10K Opens Registration

(Astoria, Oregon) – Perhaps the only event shared by both the Oregon coast and Washington coast, the Great Columbia River Crossing 10K has set its date for October 9, and now is the time to reserve your spot. Organizers in Astoria say it's also the only opportunity each year to cross the longest continuous truss bridge in North America on foot. This year, the capacity is at 3,500 participants, but again there is a virtual option of the race as well.
ASTORIA, OR
KGW

Where to stay cool in the Portland area during the heat wave this week

PORTLAND, Ore. — Overnight cooling shelters will be opening in Portland and throughout Multnomah County starting Tuesday as officials prepare for a heat wave with highs in the upper 90s and triple digits. The city and county issued heat emergency declarations Sunday after the National Weather Service issued an...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland man with autism finds independence, purpose with home recycling company

PORTLAND, Ore. — On a rainy Sunday morning, hundreds of people lined up at the Mittleman Jewish Community Center in the Hillsdale area of Portland. Some arrived as early 90 minutes ahead of the big event. They came loaded down with bags, wagons and carts full of items that aren't allowed in normal curbside recycling bins — things like plastic clamshells used for take-out, coffee cup lids, pill bottles and straws.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

Sunnyside’s New Bistro, Old Pal, Pairs Tinned Fish With Oregon Produce

Around the corner from the Belmont bustle of restaurants and bars like Taqueria Los Punales and Sweet Hereafter, a new restaurant sits in the Sunnyside neighborhood. Old Pal isn’t trying to be the flashy new spot in town; instead, it’s meant to be a stylish respite, a neighborhood haunt that feels like an old friend. The seafood- and Oregon-produce-heavy restaurant Old Pal opened on June 29, with a team featuring alumni of Ken’s Artisan Pizza and Bistro Agnes.
OREGON STATE
