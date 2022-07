MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new van valued at more than $54,000 will help the Flint Hills Discovery Center expand the opportunities it already provides. On July 19, the Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation says it provided funds to the City of Manhattan for the purchase of a 15-passenger van for $54,249. With the purchase from Briggs Auto Group, FHDC said it will be able to enhance programs already offered and provide new chances for guests to experience the Flint Hills.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO