What Brock Lesnar Reportedly Did After Vince McMahon News

Could Vince McMahon’s retirement pave the way for Shane McMahon’s return to WWE?. According to Fightful Select, Vince himself was said to have made the decision to part ways with his son following Shane’s involvement as a backstage producer in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. After dismissing Shane from the company, Vince went as far as to say that Shane “would never get another pop in this company as long as I’m around,” according to a person close to the former WWE Chairman. That same person said they fully believed Vince’s comments “were in the heat of the moment” and one can never rule out Shane eventually returning backstage to WWE.

