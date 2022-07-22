Sharon prepares for WaterFire event

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — Using a small boat, volunteers spent Friday working on preparing the Shenango River for Saturday’s WaterFire event.

Preparations included working on more than 50 braziers, aligning and tightening them so they stay put when loaded and lit.

It’s the 10th year for the event. In the past, WaterFire has drawn as many as 15,000 to 20,000 people to the area along the river.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only one WaterFire event took place last year. According to operations manager Karen Anderson, it wouldn’t be possible without the help of volunteers.

“The core volunteers here that help us, they’re the ones who told us ‘we want two events,” said Anderson.

The second event will take place in the fall.

Saturday will feature food, vendors and live music. Local business owners said WaterFire events help showcase the downtown area.

“We want them to come to town and have such a positive experience. We want them to see how clean it is, how safe they feel, how easy it is to park, how successful everything is, because we want them to come back,” said Karen Winner Sed, CEO of Winner International.

Activities start at 2 p.m. Saturday, and the lighting will begin at dusk.

