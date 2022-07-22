ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKBN

Sharon prepares for WaterFire event

By Gerry Ricciutti
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iSJwc_0gpVZH6V00

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — Using a small boat, volunteers spent Friday working on preparing the Shenango River for Saturday’s WaterFire event.

Preparations included working on more than 50 braziers, aligning and tightening them so they stay put when loaded and lit.

It’s the 10th year for the event. In the past, WaterFire has drawn as many as 15,000 to 20,000 people to the area along the river.

New Lebanese restaurant to open in Boardman

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only one WaterFire event took place last year. According to operations manager Karen Anderson, it wouldn’t be possible without the help of volunteers.

“The core volunteers here that help us, they’re the ones who told us ‘we want two events,” said Anderson.

The second event will take place in the fall.

Saturday will feature food, vendors and live music. Local business owners said WaterFire events help showcase the downtown area.

“We want them to come to town and have such a positive experience. We want them to see how clean it is, how safe they feel, how easy it is to park, how successful everything is, because we want them to come back,” said Karen Winner Sed, CEO of Winner International.

‘Items of interest’ sent for testing in Farrell dig

Activities start at 2 p.m. Saturday, and the lighting will begin at dusk.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#New Lebanese#Winner International#Nexstar Media Inc
FL Radio Group

Grand Opening of Access Improvements at Carpenter Falls in Niles

The $1.27-million construction project to improve public access at Carpenter Falls Unique Area in the town of Niles is complete. “Carpenter Falls is one of the recreational, tourism, and environmental gems here in Central New York and DEC is committed to continuing to help improve and enhance the experience for all visitors while also continuing to protect the natural resources of this critical watershed,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “DEC designed the new features and upgrades unveiled today to help increase safety, reduce long-term environmental impacts to the area, and protect water quality in Skaneateles Lake, a popular recreation destination and drinking water source, and we look forward to continuing to work with our partners to build upon this progress throughout the region.”
SKANEATELES, NY
WFMJ.com

Food Warehouse of Mercer County feeling strain of inflation

The current rise in inflation has many people up against a wall when it comes to their finances. Even those making a decent wage are finding it hard to afford their day to day lifestyles. Many are now turning to a food pantry for assistance. "I've been in food banking...
MERCER COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Influx of animals weighing heavily on dog and cat facilities, could lead to euthanizations

An influx of dogs are close to flooding the Trumbull County Dog pound and with the inside full, they're now housing some pups outside. "I have noticed that there have been recently a lot of people calling in to see if they can surrender their dogs as well, which currently because we have been so full," said Corey Behnke, Chief Dog Warden at the Trumbull County dog pound. "We're just not able to take any other surrenders," he said.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WKBN

WKBN

39K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy