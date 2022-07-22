ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Chiefs’ Willie Gay agrees to counseling as part of diversion agreement

By Jesse Newell
The Kansas City Star
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay will undergo mental health counseling as part of a diversion agreement stemming from a 2022 arrest and misdemeanor charge.

Gay, 24, was originally charged with one count of misdemeanor damage to property following a January incident at an Overland Park apartment, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Johnson County DA’s office. The total amount of the property damage was $225, per the offense report. There were no drugs or alcohol involved in the incident, according to the Overland Park Police report; a victim identified as an ex-partner did not sustain any injuries, the report said.

After the incident, according to Johnson County district court documents, Gay voluntarily obtained a domestic violence assessment, which recommended mental health counseling. The diversion agreement requires Gay to take part in counseling and any other treatment required by his counselor, at Gay’s expense.

The diversion agreement, which Gay signed on June 15, also requires him to submit to district attorney’s office-requested drug and alcohol testing at any time during the 12-month period and pay restitution, costs and fees totaling $544.50.

Further court documents revealed Gay’s ex-partner accused him of pushing her onto a couch where their 3-month-old baby slept, hurling a vacuum across the room and hanging up on police while they were being dispatched, according a petition for a protection order she filed in Johnson County District Court.

Gay played in the Chiefs’ home playoff game against the Buffalo Bills four days after he was arrested in January. When asked how the Chiefs arrived at the decision to play Gay in the game, Reid said, “I decided he’d play. I’m not going to get into the conversations. I’m not going to do that. I decided that after just hearing some of the information that I heard.”

Drafted in the second round by the Chiefs in 2020, Gay started 11 games last season, making 48 tackles and two interceptions.

The Star’s Sam McDowell contributed to this report.

