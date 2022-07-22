ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City West, AZ

Club members have hand and foot fun at Rip ’n’ Sew

Sun City West Independent
Sun City West Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pXKcH_0gpVYpi400
Pictured clockwise from front left are progressive hand and foot students Kay Hacker, Linda Logan and Helen Grant, and teacher Debbie Dorn. The students are newcomers to the game. [Submitted photo]

All kinds of learning occurs inside classroom at Sun City West’s Rip ’N’ Sew Club.

Most of the time, the room is used for sewing activities and lessons. But on one day a week this summer, the classroom has been used to teach games to club members.

May brought lessons for the card game hand and foot. Mahjongg students filled the room in June.

Wednesday afternoons in July, the classroom was used to teach progressive hand and foot, a variation of the traditional hand and foot card game.

Rip ’N’ Sew President Debbie Dorn came up with the idea of afternoon games because she wanted members to use the club facilities more frequently all summer. Members also are getting to know each other in a social setting.

That’s an added benefit of the games, she said.

Dorn taught the May and July lessons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lw9Km_0gpVYpi400

