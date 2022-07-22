ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Football HQ

Paul Finebaum's warning: "College football is headed for a cliff"

By College Football HQ Staff
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IKo1y_0gpVYnBq00

Over the last year, college football has undergone major change with the new NIL rules, the transfer portal, and the realignment and expansion process.

That revolution has led to questions about what the future of the sport will look like.

And now, after two bombshell moves - Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC and USC and UCLA to the Big Ten - is there any room for quality football outside the two leagues?

The future of college football

“There is a chance for a third conference to be watchable,” ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum said on Always College Football with Greg McElroy.

“Is that some variation of the ACC and the Pac-12? They could cobble a deal together where you get Clemson and Oregon and Washington and Miami. Games that you would like to do, as opposed to Washington State and Boston College.

“But ultimately, I think college football is headed for a cliff. I don’t think it’s going to happen immediately, but things move so slowly. Things don’t happen quickly in regard to change.

“And at some point, I do believe there is going to be a serious disconnect between the fans and the game. Not the players, but the game, and the people that run it. Popularity polls for politicians continue to plummet [and] I think the same’s going to be said of college administrators in the future.

“Fans love the players, they love the coaches. But I think they’re going to start turning on the presidents and even the commissioners.”

Though it's unclear what exact form that reaction would take.

As long as there's good football being played and fans still want to follow their schools, the audience will go where the game goes.

Only when the money coming in from the media contracts starts to decline is there a chance for decision makers to change course.

But looking at the increasing value of these TV deals, it'll be a long time before that becomes a possibility.

Until then, this is the direction college football is taking. Whether fans like it or not.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | News | Schedules | Facebook

Comments / 31

Greg Vitucci
4d ago

I agree I remember when bowl games were exciting to watch and now the innocence of college football is being ruined by big money and NIL.

Reply(4)
15
Chris Johnson
4d ago

Just like the slow death of NASCAR and turning their backs on the region that made you who you are.... College football is following the same path.

Reply(4)
13
Dennis Clark
3d ago

NCAA sat quietly as the courts released all HELL on amateur sports. Now the Media king pins and sports management concerns and gamblers will establish the new semi pro like conferences.

Reply
6
Related
The Spun

Bob Stoops Has Officially Landed A New Coaching Job

Welcome back to coaching, Bob Stoops. The longtime Oklahoma Sooners head coach will be back on the sideline in 2023. The XFL, which is being relaunched by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia, announced its new teams and head coaches for its debut 2023 season on Sunday night. Stoops...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Look: Dick Vitale Reacts To The Bill Self Punishment News

ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale isn't happy with the state of the investigation into Kansas' basketball program. CBS Sports reported on Sunday that Kansas pulled head coach Bill Self and one of his assistant coaches off the recruiting trail in July, as a result of the NCAA's investigation into the program.
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

Report: How Much Arch Manning Is Worth After Texas Commitment

Arch Manning captivated college football before deciding to play for the Texas Longhorns once he graduates high school next year. On3 Sports appraises Manning's NIL valuation at $3.4 million, the highest amount among all football players. Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, is the only high school or college athlete with a higher valuation ($6.4 million).
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston College#Clemson#American Football#College Sports#Sec#Usc#Ucla#Espn#Always College Football#Acc#Pac 12#Washington State
The Spun

Dwight Gooden's Son, Dylan, Reveals His Final 4 Schools

The youngest son of legendary MLB pitcher Dwight Gooden is a top college football recruit. Dylan Gooden, a four-star defensive lineman out of Good Counsel in Maryland, is down to four schools. Dwight Gooden teased his commitment earlier this weekend. On Sunday, Dylan Gooden revealed his final four schools:. Maryland.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Rasheed Wallace No Longer Taking Job: NBA World Reacts

Rasheed Wallace was originally going to be joining Darvin Ham's coaching staff in Los Angeles. That is now no longer the case. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Wallace has decided not to join Ham in L.A. Wallace and Ham were teammates for a couple of seasons during their careers....
NBA
FanSided

Horns Down: ESPN no longer thinks Arch Manning is perfect

ESPN no longer sees Texas football commit Arch Manning as the perfect quarterback prospect. ESPN felt like destroying something beautiful, by killing Arch Manning‘s perfect recruiting ranking. Manning committed to the Texas football program on June 23 over Alabama and Georgia. The New Orleans native and Isidore Newman standout...
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Steve Sarkisian trusting his gut in Texas quarterback battle between Hudson Card, Quinn Ewers

With Texas reporting for preseason practice during the first week of August, the Texas High School Coaches Association’s annual convention in San Antonio afforded head coach Steve Sarkisian one of his last opportunities to discuss the program’s ongoing quarterback battle between redshirt sophomore Hudson Card and redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers before the rubber meets the road. Sarkisian echoed what he said at Big 12 Media Days regarding his timeline for naming a starter ahead of the season opener with Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 3 and while he doesn’t think it’ll take him as long as it did to raise Card’s hand at the end of last offseason's duel with Casey Thompson, Sarkisian doesn’t have a firm timetable on when he’s going to make the call.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Bill Self Punishment News

College basketball's reigning national champion head coach wasn't on the recruiting trail for most of July. Kansas reportedly pulled head coach Bill Self and his top assistant coach off the recruiting trail in July, arguably the most-important recruiting month of the year for college basketball programs. The Jayhawks are still...
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Penn State 'Union' News

Big Ten players led by Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford are organizing for a bigger seat at the table. More Perfect Union said Friday that Penn State is unionizing. However, Clifford said it'd be "inaccurate" to classify his conversations with head coach James Franklin, athletic director Patrick Kraft, and Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren in that light.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Game Haus

Top 25 College Football Wide Receivers

25-21 25. Tahj Washington, USC Trojans. Washington played two seasons at Memphis before transferring to USC before last season. For the Trojans, he had 54 receptions for 602 yards and one touchdown. For the production over his career, he deserves to be ranked. Lincoln Riley’s offense could help, but he also has other talented receivers coming into the program who could hurt his productivity.
NFL
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
8K+
Followers
543
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy