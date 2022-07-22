Should Domingo Germán Continue to Get Starts in Yankees' Rotation?

Yankees manager Aaron Boone has been providing updates on Domingo Germán's status for weeks, speaking about the role the right-hander could play when he's ready to return from the 60-day injured list.

That day finally came on Thursday in Houston, an opportunity for Germán to prove that he's worthy of filling in for an injured Luis Severino in New York's starting rotation.

Rather than showcasing why he's the right hurler to replace Severino in the starting staff, Germán ran into trouble early and often at Minute Maid Park.

The right-hander allowed five earned runs to score in his first two innings of work, lasting just three frames in what turned out to be a 7-5 loss.

Germán threw 58 pitches, getting Astros hitters to swing and miss only five times. He gave up back-to-back home runs to Yordan Álvarez and Alex Bregman in the first before Álvarez and Bregman both smacked run-scoring hits in the second.

In all fairness, this was Germán's first big-league start since July of last season. He's been out all year in 2022 with right shoulder impingement syndrome—after battling a shoulder injury last summer as well—pitching five times over the last month in the minor leagues on a lengthy rehab assignment.

Facing the mighty Astros on the road was a tough draw for a return from the injured list as well.

Even if Germán is still easing back and building up in his pitch count, Thursday's results make you wonder why New York didn't give one of their younger assets a chance.

JP Sears, for instance, came on in relief of Germán and threw three innings of one-hit ball. His only blemish was a two-run home run off the bat of Chas McCormick in the sixth.

All things considered, Sears has been spectacular this season in pinstripes in a few different roles. Factoring in Thursday's appearance, the pitching prospect has a 2.05 ERA in seven games, winning each of his two starts. Rather than calling Germán up and designating Ryan Weber for assignment, the Yankees could've handed the ball to Sears for Game 2 of the doubleheader, another chance for the 26-year-old to develop as a starter.

Sears was sent back to the RailRiders after Thursday's doubleheader.

Speaking of 26-year-old pitchers in Triple-A, was Clarke Schmidt considered for Thursday's game in Houston? The right-hander has been down in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since June 23, building up to help out as a starter down the road.

Over 14 games (13 appearances out of the bullpen), Schmidt has a 3.00 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 24 frames with the Yankees this year. Severino's injury is, in theory, an avenue for New York to give Schmidt his first extended opportunity to start in the big leagues.

If Schmidt is going to factor into this rotation for years to come, which appears to be the plan, then why not give him some run against big-league hitters when you've already jumped out to a big lead in the division?

The other option is to add another starter before the trade deadline. Cincinnati's Luis Castillo has been linked to the Yankees in trade rumors, along with Frankie Montas of the A's. Beyond Severino's injury, there are question marks in the rotation (Jameson Taillon has struggled of late and Nestor Cortes has never thrown this many innings in the Majors in his career). Unless New York is comfortable with all these aforementioned internal options, a trade for an arm would alleviate some concerns and take this staff to the next level.

Germán is more than capable of filling in for Severino, eating up innings. He's only a few years removed from an 18-win season back in 2019 and it certainly wouldn't hurt to have him as a versatile asset, ready to start or come out of the 'pen. But Germán also has a 4.63 ERA in his career with the Yankees.

New York must decide who the best option is, starting games instead of Severino for the next few weeks and beyond. If Thursday was an audition for Germán, then others are better served for the part.

