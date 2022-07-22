JUST IN: Kelton Smith Makes his College Decision

Where will 2023 offensive lineman Kelton Smith go to school next fall?

Georgia is adding another prospect to its ranks in the 2023 recruiting class. Kelton Smith, an offensive lineman out of Carver High School in Columbus, GA., picked the Bulldogs over several other power-five programs, including LSU, Florida State, Florida, and Texas A&M.

The Columbus native projects as an interior offensive lineman at the collegiate level, measuring in at 6-foot-5 and weighing over 300 pounds. The 247Sports Composite rankings rate Smith as a four-star prospect in the 2023 class, making him 12th best interior offensive lineman, 26th best player in Georgia, and 269th prospect nationally.

Smith becomes the fourth prospect to join Georgia's class this cycle and the 14th prospect overall for Georgia so far.

Georgia added both defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett earlier in the week and now offensive linemen Smith, yet the week is not for the Bulldogs as another highly touted prospect, Joenel Aguero, comes off the board Saturday.

Here's a look at Smith's highlights:

Georgia Football 2023 Commits

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Raymond Cottrell, WR

Bo Hughley, OL

Lawson Luckie, TE

Gabriel Harris, OLB

Joshua Miller, OL

CJ Allen, LB

AJ Harris, DB

Justyn Rhett, DB

Peyton Woodring, PK

Daniel Harris, DB

Raylen Wilson, LB

Troy Bowles, LB

Jamaal Jarrett, DL

