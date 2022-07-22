ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Lee Curtis doesn’t think Marvel could figure out what to do with a 64-year-old woman

By Mary Pat Thompson
 5 days ago
Jamie Lee Curtis doubts the Marvel Cinematic Universe will want to add her to their ranks anytime soon.

While promoting her film Everything Everywhere All at Once back in May, the actress poked fun at the other universe-spanning movie that was released around the same time, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

She called out the MCU directly in an Instagram post, writing that her film "out marvels any Marvel movie they put out there."

“Is this one of those Internet feuds? All I’ll say is we would SLAY in a Family Feud contest with the Doctor Strange strangers,” she continued.

Now, in a recent interview with People magazine, Curtis explains exactly why she poked fun at the Marvel flick, saying, "I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I've seen a lot of Marvel movies."

"Everything Everywhere All at Once was a little movie that could...we were able to tell a multiverse story that really touched people," Curtis said. "It doesn't have to be a Marvel movie in order to be a spectacle and to really move you."

So, after all has been said and done, would she ever consider acting in a Marvel movie?

“If the role was interesting and if I could bring what I do to it, of course I would,” she said, before clarifying, “But, I would find it hard to imagine that Marvel’s going to figure out something to do with a 64-year-old woman.”

Everything Everywhere All at Once is A24's highest-grossing film of all time. An extended cut of the film will be re-released in theaters on July 29.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

