ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Purely Sweet Bakery’s Waffles and Ice Cream

By Liza Mahachek
WDTN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Vegans and Gluten-Free friends rejoice! Dawn...

www.wdtn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton.com

Jason’s Deli to close Beavercreek location

Jason’s Deli, a Texas-based sandwich chain, is closing its first Dayton-area restaurant location effective Monday, Aug. 1, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. The deli, at 2819 Centre Drive beside Giordano’s Pizza, opened in April 2019. “We are extremely grateful that we had the...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Dayton, OH
Lifestyle
dayton.com

Dayton Summer Restaurant Week: Where to find deals on meals

Dayton Summer Restaurant Week, runs through July 31 offering meals from more than 25 restaurants ranging in price from $20.22-$50.22. The following is a list of the businesses scheduled to participate in the 2022 Miami Valley Restaurant Associations’ Summer Restaurant Week taking place July 24-31. A dollar from each meal sold will be split between For the Love of Children and the MVRA Education Foundation. Please note — this list of participating restaurants is subject to change and reservations may be required from some participating locations. Calling ahead is recommended, for details, hours and reservations. For the most up-to-date participating restaurant list and information visit http://dineoutdayton.com.
DAYTON, OH
Alina Andras

5 amazing steakhouses in Ohio

If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a good steak, then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely make time to visit if you want to see what a good steak tastes like.
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

Dayton’s new food hall opens today: Meet the vendors

Dayton’s first food hall in the historic Wright-Dunbar District is opening at 7 a.m. today for coffee and breakfast from two of its vendors. The remaining vendors open at 11 a.m. for lunch. “We are ready for today,” Rob Barry, general manager of West Social Tap & Table said....
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Dayton area u-pick flower fields offer chance to relax with family, friends

Mitchell and Aubrey Frost, owners of Frost Farmstead in Xenia, added they love watching people “take a big, deep breath” and enjoy their space. “Flowers are so meaningful to people,” Aubrey said. “They hold a lot of specific memories. Continually being able to connect with people on that end and seeing their joy is so cool.”
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakery#Waffles#Gluten Free#Food Drink#Vegans
wyso.org

New market to bring affordable food to West Dayton

A new pharmacy-style market will be coming to West Dayton to fill a gap in healthy and affordable food access while helping mothers navigate food aid programs. The Healthy Family Market is a social enterprise project from the Sunlight Village — a nonprofit that provides youth mental health services in West Dayton.
DAYTON, OH
Kristen Walters

New stores announced for Premium Outlets in Ohio

Premium Outlets in Ohio just announced that it plans to add several new stores to its directory this year. Cincinnati Premium Outlets is set to undergo an expansion this year, with several new stores slated to open their doors to shoppers, as well as several more that recently opened.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WLWT 5

Holtman's Donut Shop to close OTR location Sunday

CINCINNATI — Holtman's Donuts Shop to close Over-the-Rhine location after being open for nine years the business announced in a Facebook post on Friday. "Our family and team want to thank everyone for 9 years of wonderful business, fun, and opportunity to serve the incredible community of Over-the-Rhine," the shop wrote. "We have made irreplaceable memories and connections along the way."
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Dances, movies and fireworks: Clayton plans community events

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Clayton has planned several events and programs for the community to have fun. The city announced community programs for the rest of 2022, ranging from dance classes, festivals, movie nights and breakfast. “Moving into the second half of 2022, the City of...
CLAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy