The Walking Dead’s last eight episodes come to AMC in October

By Owen S. Good
Polygon
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Walking Dead season 11 part 3 — or season 11C, whatever folks are calling it, this is the end of AMC’s long-running survival adventure — will premiere October 2, 2022. AMC revealed the release date in a highly anticipated trailer shown at San Diego Comic-Con....

