Oildale, CA

Man pleads no contest to spousal abuse in Oildale shooting

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who had faced an attempted murder charge in a shooting that injured a woman has pleaded no contest to felony spousal abuse.

Court records show Julio Alejandro Rodriguez, 32, entered the plea Wednesday and is set for sentencing Aug. 17. Charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon were dismissed.

On July 20, 2021, deputies found a woman suffering a gunshot wound to her back in the 200 block of Decatur Street. Rodriguez was arrested the next day, according to sheriff’s officials.

KGET

KGET

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

