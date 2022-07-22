Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Gilmer, Ritchie, Wirt by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 10:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Report flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Nicholas FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central West Virginia and southern West Virginia, including the following counties, in central West Virginia, Clay and Nicholas. In southern West Virginia, Fayette and Kanawha. * WHEN...Until 230 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1042 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated stream gauges indicated heavy rain of 1 to 3 inches has fallen over the past several hours. Even though heavy rain has ended, continued runoff with continue to cause flooding. - The stream gauge at Nallan on the Meadow River indicates a crest near 17 feet, which is moderate flood stage. At these levels, the lumber yard is flooded along with several locations near the river, including Chestnut Grove Road. In addition, strong rises will continue downstream on the Meadow River with elevated levels on Hominy Creek and Anglin`s Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Summersville, Kesslers Cross Lanes, Drennan, Mount Nebo, Swiss, Bentree and Pond Gap. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV ・ 1 HOUR AGO