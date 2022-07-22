ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Cruelty charges: Trooper hit loose horse with patrol vehicle

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state trooper has been charged with felony animal cruelty after hitting a loose horse with a patrol vehicle multiple times and pinning it to the pavement, where it was then euthanized, authorities said Friday.

Cpl. Michael Perillo was suspended without pay after the charges were filed by the state police internal affairs division, officials announced. His bail was set at $50,000 during his arraignment Friday on two felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty and one count of animal cruelty, a misdemeanor.

It is not clear whether he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. A message left Friday for the union that represents troopers, the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association, was not immediately returned.

Perillo responded to a call to police Dec. 28 involving a horse on a highway in Chester County, west of Philadelphia.

The horse was on the road’s shoulder in Lower Oxford Township and had already been struck by a motorist before troopers were sent, authorities said.

Perillo drove a vehicle into the horse multiple times, causing it to fall, and then pinned the horse to the road, authorities said. Another trooper then euthanized it.

Perillo, who enlisted in the state police in September 2006, is assigned to Troop J in Avondale.

The charges against Perillo were announced after the legal window closed on requests for dashboard camera footage. State law provides 60 days to submit a request for a copy of an officer’s audio or video recording. Requests must be made in writing by certified mail or hand-delivered, and rejections can be appealed to court.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Death sentence upheld in death of Arizona girl locked in box

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction and death sentence handed down to a woman in the 2011 suffocation of her 10-year-old cousin who was locked in a plastic storage box as punishment and left to die. In a decision Tuesday, the justices rejected Sammantha Allen’s claims that prosecutors had improperly suggested she was the person who killed Ame Deal and that Allen’s husband was solely responsible for punishing the child. Ame was ordered to get into the box because she had stolen an ice pop. Allen and her husband, John Allen, fell asleep and discovered the next morning that the child had died. The court said Sammantha Allen not only failed to provide aid to her dying relative, but she also participated in the punishment and that her failure to release her from the container is what killed Ame.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Md. man dies when Lyft driver ends ride on highway: police

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — A Maryland man has died after police say his Lyft driver ordered him out of the car in the middle of a Delaware highway. Delaware State Police say the crash occurred Sunday around 2 a.m. A group of six friends ordered a Lyft ride from Dewey Beach back to their residence in Bethany Beach. The group was traveling south on U.S. 1 when a dispute arose with the Lyft driver. Police say the Lyft driver stopped in the left lane of the highway and demanded the group get out of the car.
BETHANY BEACH, DE
The Associated Press

Body of a man missing in New Mexico floodwaters is recovered

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — The body of a man reported missing after flash floods hit the wildfire burn scar in northern New Mexico last week has been recovered, authorities said Tuesday. San Miguel County Sheriff’s officials said the body was located in the Tecolote Creek channel. They said three people were swept away from a destroyed home in the Tecolote Canyon subdivision last Thursday. The bodies of two women were recovered soon afterward west of Las Vegas, New Mexico.
LAS VEGAS, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Avondale, PA
City
Trooper, PA
The Associated Press

Small plane crash in Macomb County leaves 3 injured

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Three people have been injured after the small plane they were in crashed in southeastern Michigan. The plane went down shortly after taking off about 3 p.m. Sunday from Ray Community Airport in Ray Township, north of Detroit. It reached a height of about 75 feet (22 meters) before crashing, according to the Macomb County sheriff’s office. The victims suffered severe injuries and burns and were taken to a hospital. A dog that was aboard the plane has not been found.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Associated Press

Florida will include gun safety tips with weapons licenses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will begin adding gun storage safety tips when it mails concealed weapons licenses to its residents, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said at a news conference Wednesday. It will encourage people to keep their guns locked, unloaded and stored in a separate place than ammunition, among other tips. The goal is to prevent accidental shootings and to keep guns out of the hands of children, said Fried, who is a gun owner. “We believe in increasing education about these simple safety measures will help save lives,” said Fried, a Democrat whose department oversees concealed weapons licensing. Democratic state Rep. Dan Daley said the Republican-dominated Legislature has failed to take up gun safety measures.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Seaplane carrying 7 crashes after takeoff in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A plane with seven people aboard bound for Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska crashed into the water Tuesday as it was leaving a seaplane base in Anchorage, with two people suffering serious injuries, authorities said. Clint Johnson, chief of the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska division, said the information he initially received was that there were six people on board. He said he was later told there were seven on board. Aaron Danielson, chief of the Ted Stevens International Airport Police and Fire, said there was some “initial confusion on scene.” A statement from the department late Tuesday afternoon said all seven were taken to area hospitals for evaluation and treatment. Johnson said the plane operated by Regal Air had taken off and was in its initial climb phase when the accident occurred.
ANCHORAGE, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Horse#Cpl#Troop J
The Associated Press

Biden approves disaster declarations for Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — President Joe Biden has approved a request for a federal disaster declaration for a portion of Nebraska that suffered damage from severe storms and straight-line winds in May. The designation allows state, local and tribal governments and some private nonprofit organizations to access federal funding on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and for the repair or replacement of damaged facilities. The declaration covers 20 counties from central to northeastern Nebraska. The counties included in the declaration are Antelope, Boone, Burt, Cedar, Cuming, Custer, Dixon, Garfield, Greeley, Holt, Knox, Logan, Pierce, Polk, Sherman, Thurston, Valley, Wayne, Wheeler, and York. A line of severe storms that moved through the eastern half of the state on May 12 generated straight-line winds of up to 100 mph in some places, the The National Weather Services reported, downing power lines, poles and trees and damaging buildings.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Associated Press

State of Louisiana Passes Parish-Specific Law Benefiting Strategic Biofuels Project

COLUMBIA, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- Strategic Biofuels, the leader in developing negative carbon footprint renewable fuels plants, announced today that the State of Louisiana recently enhanced its nation-leading carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) legislation with provisions that provide additional carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) reservoir storage security for projects in Caldwell Parish, the site of Strategic Biofuels’ Louisiana Green Fuels (LGF) Project. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005233/en/ From Left to Right: Director of Legislative Affairs for the Office of the Governor Noble Ellington, Strategic Biofuels CEO Dr. Paul Schubert, Louisiana State Governor John Bel Edwards, State Representative for District 20 Neil Riser, Strategic Biofuels COO Bob Meredith. (Photo: Business Wire)
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

Workers at Massachusetts Trader Joe’s store take union vote

HADLEY, Mass. (AP) — Employees at a Trader Joe’s in Massachusetts are casting votes over the next two days in an attempt to form the supermarket chain’s first union. About 80 workers — or crew members in company parlance — at the Hadley store are scheduled to vote Wednesday and Thursday, said Maeg Yosef, a union organizer who has worked at Trader Joe’s for 18 years.
HADLEY, MA
The Associated Press

MN Chippewa Tribe votes to end blood requirement for members

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Chippewa Tribe has voted to remove a decades-old requirement that members have a minimum of 25% Chippewa blood. Officials say 65% of voters on an advisory referendum say the blood quantum requirement should be removed from membership in the six-reservation tribe. The referendum is a guide for tribal leaders who will now decide whether to ask voters to amend the tribe’s constitution.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

DOJ: Warren Buffett's mortgage company redlined in Philly

NEW YORK (AP) — A Pennsylvania mortgage company owned by billionaire businessman Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway discriminated against potential Black and Latino homebuyers in Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware, the Department of Justice said Wednesday, in what they are calling the second-largest redlining settlement in history. Trident Mortgage Co., a division of Berkshire’s HomeServices of America, deliberately avoided writing mortgages in minority-majority neighborhoods in West Philadelphia like Malcolm X Park; Camden, New Jersey; and in Wilmington, Delaware; the DOJ and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said in their settlement with Trident. As part of the agreement with the DOJ...
REAL ESTATE
The Associated Press

Illinois state building sold in Chicago; Google moving in

CHICAGO (AP) — Google is moving into the Thompson Center, the state building in downtown Chicago, officials announced Wednesday. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state is selling the building to a developer for $30 million in cash and also getting another downtown building valued at $75 million. “The Thompson Center gives us a presence in the central business district, enabling us to get in on the ground floor of revitalizing the Loop with its unparalleled access to public transit, which is so important to today’s hybrid workforce,” said Karen Sauder, Google’s president of global clients and agency solutions. The Thompson Center, a hulking all-glass building designed by Helmut Jahn, opened in 1985 as the State of Illinois Center. It was renamed in 1993 for Jim Thompson, who served as governor from 1977-91.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Stacey Abrams calls for more affordable housing in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Democrat Stacey Abrams is promoting a plan she says will make housing more available and affordable across Georgia if she defeats Republican Gov. Brian Kemp this year. “I will lead the charge in tackling the four central housing challenges faced by Georgians across the state,” Abrams told reporters before releasing her plan on Wednesday. “That includes and the unaffordability of housing, the shrinking inventory, the displacement of longtime residents due to gentrification, and the preventable and ongoing tragedy of homelessness,” she said. Abrams repeatedly criticized Kemp for Georgia’s sluggish use of its $989 million in federal rental assistance.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
484K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy