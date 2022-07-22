ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Willis lone Titans' draft pick unsigned with McCreary's deal

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have only one draft pick still unsigned after agreeing to terms Friday with cornerback Roger McCreary.

The Titans report for training camp Tuesday with quarterback Malik Willis unsigned. He was their second selection in the third round at No. 86 overall out of Liberty.

McCreary, who is from Mobile, Alabama, was the 35th pick overall and went in the second round. He played in 43 games in four seasons at Auburn, where he had 135 career tackles, five interceptions, a sack and 10 tackles for loss. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound cornerback was a coaches’ pick for the All-Southeastern Conference team.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Plum's 3s lead Aces over Sky in WNBA Commissioner's Cup

CHICAGO (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 12 of her 24 points in the first quarter as the Las Vegas Aces raced to an early 23-point lead, then held on for a 93-83 victory over the Chicago Sky on Tuesday night to win the second WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship. Plum, who won the All-Star MVP in Chicago a few weeks ago, hit six of her nine 3-point attempts. “We were moving the ball really well and I just happened to be the beneficiary of a lot of wide-open looks,” Plum said. “You know I came into the game telling myself to be really patient and just let it come, but it came really early.” Chelsea Gray had 19 points — including nine pivotal points in the third quarter — and earned MVP of the game.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Roofclaim.com CEO Brian Wedding Meets with Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin and Gets to the Bottom of the New Reality of Pay-for-Play for College Athletes

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- Exactly a year ago, college athletes across the country finally gained the right to make money off their names, images, and likeness (NIL), thanks to the changes to NCAA’s policy and a number of state laws now allowing it. Almost immediately, some college athletes began to rack up five or six figure deals. This was followed by some others making off with lavish perks such as gift cards, free products, or smaller cash payouts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726006000/en/ Despite the changes made a year ago and a month from the start of the 2022 NCAA college football season, many things remain unknown.
OXFORD, MS
The Associated Press

Fifth Third Bank Launches the New Tampa Bay Buccaneers Debit Card

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- As part of the new multiyear partnership that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Fifth Third Bank, National Association, inked in 2021, the teams have collaborated to launch a new Bucs-branded debit card. 1 This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005195/en/ Fifth Third Bank Regional President Cary Putrino and Bucs COO Brian Ford unveil new Bucs branded debit card. (Photo: Business Wire)
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
484K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy