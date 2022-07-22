Severe Weather Statement issued for Ritchie by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 08:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to travel across flooded roads. Find alternate routes. It takes only a few inches of swiftly flowing water to carry vehicles away. Target Area: Boone; Calhoun; Clay; Jackson; Kanawha; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Nicholas; Roane A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Calhoun, west central Nicholas, Kanawha, Roane, Clay, southeastern Jackson, northwestern Fayette and northeastern Boone Counties through 1100 AM EDT At 1015 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Sissonville, or 12 miles northeast of Nitro, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Charleston, Ripley, Fayetteville, Spencer, Grantsville, Clay, South Charleston, Oak Hill, Sissonville, Montgomery, Chesapeake, Marmet, Ansted, Belle, Clendenin, Cedar Grove, East Bank, Glasgow, Smithers and Gauley Bridge. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 1 and 39. Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 96 and 135, and between mile markers 139 and 140, and near mile marker 144. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 55 and 57. West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 61 and 95. Route 119 between mile markers 77 and 80. Route 19 between mile markers 13 and 25. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
