Brock Lesnar Reportedly Leaves 'WWE SmackDown' Following Vince McMahon's Retirement

By Brian Jones
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrock Lensar seems to be not happy with Vince McMahon's retirement. According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, "The Beast" left WWE SmackDown hours before the show was scheduled to start on Friday night. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful confirmed the news, adding Lesnar was "p— off."...

Kindred
4d ago

Brock must of found out his wife got some of that payoff money LoL

Backstage News On Shane McMahon Status After Vince McMahon Exit

Could Vince McMahon’s retirement pave the way for Shane McMahon’s return to WWE?. According to Fightful Select, Vince himself was said to have made the decision to part ways with his son following Shane’s involvement as a backstage producer in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. After dismissing Shane from the company, Vince went as far as to say that Shane “would never get another pop in this company as long as I’m around,” according to a person close to the former WWE Chairman. That same person said they fully believed Vince’s comments “were in the heat of the moment” and one can never rule out Shane eventually returning backstage to WWE.
Roman Reigns Appears on TODAY, Explains Why He Doesn't Want Any More Matches With Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will clash at SummerSlam this Saturday for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing Match. The show marks the seventh pay-per-view (and third in the last year) where Reigns and Lesnar have been booked in one-on-one action and WWE has seemingly combatted some of the backlash to the latest match by advertising it as the last time they'll ever face each other. Reigns appeared on TODAY on Tuesday and explained why that's exactly what he wants.
Brock Lesnar
Roman Reigns
Vince Mcmahon
Lesnar
Bryan Alvarez
Paul Heyman Could Reportedly Be Considered For Top WWE Job

In the aftermath of Vince McMahon’s retirement, it was Bruce Prichard who took over Vince’s duties on the creative end of things. Prichard was reportedly in Gorilla Position for last Friday’s “SmackDown” and inherited a lot of McMahon’s television roles. While there is no word on whether Prichard has been slotted into the role permanently, Paul Heyman has emerged as a possible candidate to lead WWE’s creative direction at some point in the future.
Dolph Ziggler Reveals Why He’s Been Targeting Theory On WWE Raw

Tonight’s episode of “Raw” feels like the night of big tag team matches, as several have occurred or are scheduled to occur later on the show. A singles match between Theory and Drew McIntyre ultimately shifted into a tag team match that saw different promotions”Raw” and “SmackDown” collide when Theory teamed up with Sheamus to take on Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. As he has for several weeks now, Dolph Ziggler would appear at ringside and cause a distraction for Theory — this time, long enough for Lashley to secure the Hurt Lock for the submission win.
Shane McMahon not expected back in WWE, Shane not on good terms with Stephanie

During a recent PWTorchVIP.com audio show, Wade Keller discussed the changes expected in WWE after Vince McMahon's retirement. Keller said that while changes are expected and fans will notice Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan's fingerprints, don't expect to see the show gutted. Vince is still the majority stockholder and he's not someone you'd want to upset because he still holds some power. Keller reiterated that Stephanie does have her own ideas for the product and fans should not expect to see Shane McMahon back in the company because he and Stephanie are not on the best of terms.
Jim Cornette Speculates How WWE Convinced Brock Lesnar to Return Following Walkout

During his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on a variety of topics. The moment it was announced that Vince McMahon was leaving the WWE, Brock Lesnar reportedly left last Friday’s WWE SmackDown. Later, Lesnar made his way back to the building and made an appearance in the closing segment where he laid out Theory.
Let Him In? Bray Wyatt Makes Reference To Vince McMahon, Hints At New Beginning

He seems to be a fan. There are certain wrestlers who catch your attention no matter what they do. It might be something as simple as they way they move or the way they speak, but sometimes you can see it in their eyes. That is the case with a certain former WWE Champion, and now he has done something that might get some people wondering what he is doing next.
Paul 'Triple H' Levesque replaces Vince McMahon as WWE's head of creative direction

Paul "Triple H" Levesque, one of the biggest names in wrestling since the mid-1990s, will now oversee WWE's creative direction, the organization announced Monday, following Vince McMahon's retirement. Since McMahon bought the company that would later become WWE from his father in 1982, he has overseen the creative direction of...
Jim Ross Got Pissed Off When Brock Lesnar Hit Specific Move

Brock Lesnar has had many big matches at WrestleMania, but one of his most memorable ‘Mania moments isn’t going to be one of his career highlights when ‘The Beast Incarnate’ decides to hang up the boots. While On “Grilling JR,” WWE Hall of Famer and commentator...
Report: Vince McMahon Made The Decision On Shane McMahon’s WWE Departure

More details have emerged regarding Shane McMahon‘s departure from WWE. McMahon parted ways with the company in February after the chaotic WWE Royal Rumble event upset many members of the roster, aside from his own involvement. However, Shane took the fall for the situation; he reportedly tried to make many changes to the Royal Rumble match, which became a point of tension for several WWE Superstars, including Brock Lesnar. Specifically, confusion surrounding Shane’s entrance in the match led to him coming to the ring when it was Randy Orton’s turn, among other issues.
Former WWE Star Teases Return To Wrestling

WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and some of them have since gone on to join other promotions. However, some names have yet to return to wrestling and CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE happens to be one of them. Recently the former WWE star took to Twitter to say that she hopes to return someday as her love for wrestling and the fans runs deep.
Update On Shane McMahon’s Status With WWE

WWE has been going through some major changes over the last few weeks with Vince McMahon retiring and Stephanie McMahon and Triple H stepping into new roles with the company. With all of the changes taking place fans have wondered about Shane McMahon’s status with the company. Fightful Select...
WWE reveals Vince McMahon made $14.6 million in payments related to misconduct allegations

WWE’s latest SEC filings revealed the full cost of payments Vince McMahon made to allegedly quiet incidents of sexual misconduct, and it’s several million dollars higher than any previous report. As noted by CNBC, the figure cited by WWE is $14.6 million: $2.6 million more than the Wall Street Journal had uncovered in the second of its two bombshell stories detailing the full extent of Vince McMahon’s efforts to cover up alleged affairs and misconduct with multiple women who were former WWE employees. The payments are having a direct effect on WWE’s required financial reporting, as the company said it would need...
WWE Hall Of Famer Reportedly Done With AEW

On Saturday night the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view aired live, but Tully Blanchard did not appear with the Tully Blanchard Enterprise’s group, and it was later revealed that the group was acquired by Prince Nana. Following the PPV Fightful Select is reporting that Tully Blanchard was not at...
Seth Rollins Predicts When Fans Will See The Shield Reunite

Throughout their years in the WWE together, the Hounds of Justice were never far apart from one another. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) would debut in the main event of WWE Survivor Series 2012 and never look back. Collectively known as The Shield, the faction would dominate both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown night in and night out, before they ultimately split in 2014. That said, even after Rollins took a chair to both Ambrose and Reigns, the three stayed linked. Rollins and Ambrose would feud throughout that summer and the next, while Reigns and Ambrose would embark on a collision course in Fall 2015. Mix in a triple threat match and a duo of reunions to boot, and it seemed clear that these three were destined to stay together forever.
WWE reveals plan after finding new Vince McMahon payments

The sports world was shocked last week when WWE CEO Vince McMahon retired after over 40 years in that role with the company. That move came with the WWE board of directors continuing to investigate McMahon for misconduct allegations, along with doling out more than $12 million in non-disclosure agreements over the past 16 years. And Monday saw a notable new development there, with WWE announcing in a SEC filing that it would “restate some of its financial results” after unrecorded payments from McMahon.
