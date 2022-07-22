ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE REPORT

merrillfotonews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article07-11-2022 a deputy on patrol observed a UTV being operated at a high rate of speed crossing USH 8 at Bill France Way in the Town of Bradley. The deputy stopped the UTV and found the driver, a 30-year-old Tomahawk man, to be showing signs of impairment. After a series of...

merrillfotonews.com

merrillfotonews.com

MERRILL POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTS

At 10:53 a.m. an officer conducted a traffic stop on 2nd Street near Douglas St. The driver was cited for operating after revocation. At 8:42 p.m. officers attempted to take a resident into custody for a failure to appear warrant through Lincoln County. The suspect was not at the residence.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Parents arrested on drug charges following welfare check

PINE RIVER - Two Lincoln County parents are facing drug charges after a welfare check for their one-year-old child. Social services asked deputies to assist in a home check in the Town of Pine River. The officers reported that the parents had been using drugs and the home was used for drug trafficking.
PINE RIVER, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Lincoln County Parents Arrested on Drug Charges After Welfare Check

TOWN OF PINE RIVER, WI (WSAU) — A well-being check on a one-year-old child in Lincoln County led to the arrest of two people for multiple drug charges. Officers received a tip last week stating that the child’s parents, a 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man from Merrill, were distributing and using drugs out of the home while caring for their child. During the investigation, officers learned that the mother had been using various drugs including cocaine, fentanyl, and meth in the last two weeks. Investigators also found an undisclosed amount of drugs in the home as well.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Mistreated horse in central Wisconsin? Sheriff concludes investigation

RINGLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office finished its investigation into the possible mistreatment of a horse which started when pictures were posted on social media. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation into the reported mistreatment of a horse has been completed. The...
RINGLE, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Speed Grant Campaign update, Speed Awareness Day set for July 27

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office reports that the Marathon County Speed Task Force has stopped 655 vehicles resulting in 333 traffic warnings and 479 traffic citations since the campaign began on June 1, 2022. Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with state, county, and local agencies throughout Wisconsin, will participate in a 24-hour, high-visibility enforcement campaign during the 2022 Speed Awareness Day on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
947jackfm.com

Kronenwetter Rescinds Downey Severance Package

KRONENWETTER, WI (WAOW-WSAU) — WAOW TV is reporting that Kronenwetter village leaders voted Monday night to rescind a severance package for former Village Administrator Richard Downey. Downey had been placed on leave earlier this month with no reason given. He has since taken a position with the city of...
KRONENWETTER, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Paid Letters to the Editor

We welcome letters to the Editor, a chance for members of the community to comment on issues of concern to them. All letters must be original, not duplications of letters addressed to public officials or written by others. The views and opinions expressed are those of the letter writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of this publication, its publishers, Editor, or staff.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Suspects in Fleet Farm burglary scheduled to appear in court Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Two teens accused of breaking into Fleet Farm are expected to make their first court appearances Wednesday afternoon. Anthony Jurgenson, 17, and Tyrese Merriam, 18 were arrested about 12 hours after police said they stole two air-powered pellet guns and various other items before getting into a vehicle and driving away.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Lightning strikes home in Stevens Point causing a fire

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A family is safe after they said lightning struck their house causing a fire. The homeowners said it happened around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The homeowners said they heard a loud noise and saw a flash of orange light before neighbors alerted them that their house was on fire.
STEVENS POINT, WI
onfocus.news

Highway 97 Construction Scheduled to Begin August 1

STRATFORD, WI (OnFocus) – The School District of Stratford is reporting there will be construction starting August 1 – mid November on State Highway 97. Construction will begin north of Marshfield and end at Fieldcrest Drive in Stratford. HWY 97 will be reduced to a one-lane road throughout the construction, but is not expected to completely close at any point.
STRATFORD, WI
WausauPilot

Human remains discovered in Wisconsin River

Police are working to identify skeletal remains discovered Tuesday in the Wisconsin River near Port Edwards. Maintenance workers made the discovery after lowering water levels to check the river’s flowage, officials said. A jaw bone, leg and some articles of clothing were found. Officials are now performing a search...
PORT EDWARDS, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Dennis Schleif

Dennis Schleif, 83, life-long resident of the Town of Pine River, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, under the care of family and hospice at Pine Crest Nursing Home (Special Care), Merrill. Dennis was born on May 3, 1939, the only son of the late Reinhold and Mildred (Oldenburg) Schleif. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Merrill High School in 1957. Dennis married Joan Raddatz of Wausau, June 27, 1970, leaving his employment at Marathon Electric and joining his wife in dairy farming for fourteen years. He then worked at Consumers Coop, Wausau Tile, and Wal-Mart maintenance. He also began making maple syrup; a production that kept going for twenty-five years, then transferred to his son. He was hardworking and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
MERRILL, WI
WSAW

Downtown Wausau plan takes step forward

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau presented re-structuring ideas to the Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Committee Monday that would make downtown more of a destination for the community. With the mall gone, the Wausau City Planning Commission says the area should have more of a plaza-type feel. They...
WAUSAU, WI
merrillfotonews.com

City of Merrill hires Communications Consultant

In June 2022, the City of Merrill hired Chantel Kuczmarski to work as a Communication Consultant for the City, working as an independent contractor. Earlier this year the City formed a Marketing Committee to address issues related to the City’s image and branding, and the Common Council approved Kuczmarski’s hiring to help improve both internal and external communications for the City. Ultimately, Kuczmarksi said, the goal is to also help the City attract and retain talent for both the City and Merrill area employers.
MERRILL, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Robert Gene Boquist

Robert Gene Boquist, age 71, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 24, 2022, surrounded by his family in Gleason, Wisconsin. He was born on July 6, 1951, to the late Carl and Dorothy (Mosser) Boquist in Merrill, Wisconsin. He was a proud union laborer, he especially enjoyed working on the Alaskan pipeline. He was also the Union President of Laborers Local 1359 for many years and spent the last few years before he retired as Business Manager of Local 1359, Business Rep of Local 268, and Delegate and Trustee on many Wisconsin Laborers Funds. “United We Bargain, Divided We Beg” was one of his favorite quotes. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, woodworking, camping, spending time outdoors and at the cabin, and spending time with his family.
MERRILL, WI
wearegreenbay.com

WATCH: Fawns play with sprinkler amid summer heat

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin heat has got Bambi and his friends running through the sprinkler. Earlier this week, a group of fawns were spotted cooling off as they jumped through the sprinkler. The video, posted on the Wild Instincts Facebook page, depicts a group of more than...
RHINELANDER, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Campus News

Merrill students graduate from University of Wisconsin-Stout. The following Merrill students graduated in May 2022 from University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wis. Joshua Palazzo of Merrill graduated and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering Technology from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in June 2022. Area students named to...
MERRILL, WI

