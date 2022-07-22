ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls Animal Shelter reaches capacity once again

By Layne Rabe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Animal Shelter is once again at...

District 4 Iron War returns to Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The second edition of a prep powerlifting event is under two weeks away, and there is more traction this year. The District 4 Iron War will take place Saturday, August 6 at the HCC gym at 2333 Addison Avenue East in Twin Falls, with weigh-ins starting at 7 a.m.
TWIN FALLS, ID
New statue in Burley carries heavy meaning for local community

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On its release Monday, a new statue in front of the Burley public library has a deeper meaning than one may think. Director Tayce Robinson wanted to display a statue in front of the library in honor of his two children, who sadly passed away shortly after they were born.
BURLEY, ID
Fish salvage order issued for Big Wood River

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has issued a fish salvage order for the Big Wood River below the Magic Dam and Richfield Canal diversion. The salvage order comes after the Big Wood Canal Company notified IDFG the gates at Magic Dam would...
RICHFIELD, ID
Lakeland’s armed guard program — Idaho’s first — is here to stay

Every year, an unusual item is on the Lakeland Joint School District’s shopping list: ammunition. The bullets and shells are for the district’s four armed guards, who work with three school resource officers to patrol and protect Lakeland’s 11 schools. The district initiated the program in the fall of 2018, becoming the first in Idaho to bring armed guards into schools. Twin Falls School District is set to follow suit after its board approved a similar initiative last week.
IDAHO STATE
Oman Ottley, Annabell

BURLEY—Annabell Oman Ottley, a 91-year-old resident of Burley, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on July 20, 2022, in her home in Burley, Idaho. She was born on May 12, 1931, in Rupert, Minidoka County, Idaho, to Harold Gustave Oman and Sarah Blanche Loveland. She was raised in Yost, Utah, and was the oldest of 11children. She grew up learning to work hard and help take care of others. She graduated high school in Malta, Idaho.
BURLEY, ID
Lincoln County fair brings community together

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Lincoln County Fair is taking place this week, bringing the counties of Richfield, Dietrich, and Shoshone together at the fairgrounds. The fair always takes place during the last full week of July, but according to the chairman of the fair board, for her, it started months ago.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ID
Woman killed, 2 taken to hospital following crash near Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS COUNTY — Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal vehicle collision which occurred on July 22 at 5:40 p.m. on US 93 at 3700 N, in Twin Falls County. A 2014 Ford Edge was traveling westbound on 3700 North. A 2014 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling northbound on US 93. The Ford failed to yield at the stop sign and was struck by the Chevrolet.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
Lifestyle
Pets
District 4 in need of high school and middle school football refs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — District 4, which serves schools in the Magic Valley and the Wood River Valley, needs high school and middle school football referees for this upcoming season. Kenny Lively, the District 4 football commissioner, says training and meetings are just around the corner. Those interested...
HIGH SCHOOL
What Do You Know About this Creepy Abandoned House in Twin Falls?

On the south side of Twin Falls at the intersection of Blue Lakes and Orchard sits a house that has been vacant for at least a decade. I’ve lived in Twin Falls for about 15 years now and I don’t remember this house ever being occupied. It has always just sat there decaying. Eventually, all the glass windows were broken, I assume by vandals, and the openings boarded up. More recently some of the boards have been removed from the windows and there is evident vandalism inside with words and pictures painted on the walls. The creepiest part is the sad-looking old stuffed rabbit that has been nailed to a pole outside the house. Does anyone know the history of this house and if there are any plans for it and the property? In this gallery, you can see the current condition of the house plus how it has changed over the years with pictures dating back to 2007.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Warner, Carolyn Mae Pahl

GOODING—Carolyn Mae Pahl Warner, 86, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Stonebridge Assisted Living in Hagerman. Carolyn was born in Hammett, ID. She spent her youth in Hill City, ID – always a place close to her heart. She made an annual trip to see the Camas in bloom.
GOODING, ID

