Twin Falls Animal Shelter reaches capacity once again

On the south side of Twin Falls at the intersection of Blue Lakes and Orchard sits a house that has been vacant for at least a decade. I’ve lived in Twin Falls for about 15 years now and I don’t remember this house ever being occupied. It has always just sat there decaying. Eventually, all the glass windows were broken, I assume by vandals, and the openings boarded up. More recently some of the boards have been removed from the windows and there is evident vandalism inside with words and pictures painted on the walls. The creepiest part is the sad-looking old stuffed rabbit that has been nailed to a pole outside the house. Does anyone know the history of this house and if there are any plans for it and the property? In this gallery, you can see the current condition of the house plus how it has changed over the years with pictures dating back to 2007.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO