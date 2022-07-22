Twin Falls Animal Shelter reaches capacity once again

While many Idahoans are spending free time hanging out at state lakes and rivers seeking solace from the extreme heat, others are lugging water canisters and packs of tools throughout the southern portion of the state trying to unearth rare stones. The southwestern region of Idaho is known as one of the best areas for rock hunting.
The recent claim by an individual visiting a popular Magic Valley social hangout that an entire family stripped naked in front of other lake goers is the type of news flash southern Idaho isn't accustomed to. Dierkes Lake in Twin Falls is a popular destination for people in southern Idaho...
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The second edition of a prep powerlifting event is under two weeks away, and there is more traction this year. The District 4 Iron War will take place Saturday, August 6 at the HCC gym at 2333 Addison Avenue East in Twin Falls, with weigh-ins starting at 7 a.m.
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On its release Monday, a new statue in front of the Burley public library has a deeper meaning than one may think. Director Tayce Robinson wanted to display a statue in front of the library in honor of his two children, who sadly passed away shortly after they were born.
SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has issued a fish salvage order for the Big Wood River below the Magic Dam and Richfield Canal diversion. The salvage order comes after the Big Wood Canal Company notified IDFG the gates at Magic Dam would...
One of the many advantages I appreciate about living in a rural area is that, unlike large cities that only see a limited view of the night sky, we get to enjoy the vastness of the universe without the glare of city lights getting in the way. In Idaho, it’s...
Every year, an unusual item is on the Lakeland Joint School District’s shopping list: ammunition. The bullets and shells are for the district’s four armed guards, who work with three school resource officers to patrol and protect Lakeland’s 11 schools. The district initiated the program in the fall of 2018, becoming the first in Idaho to bring armed guards into schools. Twin Falls School District is set to follow suit after its board approved a similar initiative last week.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Twin Falls Police Department is seeking the public’s help investigating an incident that occurred during a pro-choice protest outside of an Idaho GOP convention on July 15. On Monday, a post on TFPD’s Facebook page asks for any information, videos, or pictures from...
BURLEY—Annabell Oman Ottley, a 91-year-old resident of Burley, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on July 20, 2022, in her home in Burley, Idaho. She was born on May 12, 1931, in Rupert, Minidoka County, Idaho, to Harold Gustave Oman and Sarah Blanche Loveland. She was raised in Yost, Utah, and was the oldest of 11children. She grew up learning to work hard and help take care of others. She graduated high school in Malta, Idaho.
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Lincoln County Fair is taking place this week, bringing the counties of Richfield, Dietrich, and Shoshone together at the fairgrounds. The fair always takes place during the last full week of July, but according to the chairman of the fair board, for her, it started months ago.
Canadian philosopher Jordan Peterson asks if people are aware that nearly every university professor in North America is a Marxist? I watched an interview with him over the weekend and concluded his question was rhetorical. We can safely say we know the answer because professors would be proud to admit their revolutionary affiliation.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY — Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal vehicle collision which occurred on July 22 at 5:40 p.m. on US 93 at 3700 N, in Twin Falls County. A 2014 Ford Edge was traveling westbound on 3700 North. A 2014 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling northbound on US 93. The Ford failed to yield at the stop sign and was struck by the Chevrolet.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — District 4, which serves schools in the Magic Valley and the Wood River Valley, needs high school and middle school football referees for this upcoming season. Kenny Lively, the District 4 football commissioner, says training and meetings are just around the corner. Those interested...
On the south side of Twin Falls at the intersection of Blue Lakes and Orchard sits a house that has been vacant for at least a decade. I’ve lived in Twin Falls for about 15 years now and I don’t remember this house ever being occupied. It has always just sat there decaying. Eventually, all the glass windows were broken, I assume by vandals, and the openings boarded up. More recently some of the boards have been removed from the windows and there is evident vandalism inside with words and pictures painted on the walls. The creepiest part is the sad-looking old stuffed rabbit that has been nailed to a pole outside the house. Does anyone know the history of this house and if there are any plans for it and the property? In this gallery, you can see the current condition of the house plus how it has changed over the years with pictures dating back to 2007.
POCATELLO – Melvin Misael Alcaraz-Valdez, of Declo, Idaho, was sentenced to federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, today. Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye sentenced Alcaraz-Valdez to 135 months. Alcaraz-Valdez, upon completion of his time, was ordered to serve...
GOODING—Carolyn Mae Pahl Warner, 86, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Stonebridge Assisted Living in Hagerman. Carolyn was born in Hammett, ID. She spent her youth in Hill City, ID – always a place close to her heart. She made an annual trip to see the Camas in bloom.
