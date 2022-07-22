ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrill, WI

MERRILL FIRE DEPARTMENT CALLS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCooking fire, confined to container (on East 8th St.) 1. EMS...

Police & Sheriff calls, July 22-24

Editor’s note: Where is all the information you once saw in these daily blotters? It’s all explained here. Wrong license: Deputies cited a 51-year-old man for operating a motorcycle without a Class M license near Division and Jefferson streets at 6:02 a.m. Stolen, we think: Deputies were called...
STEVENS POINT, WI
City of Merrill hires Communications Consultant

In June 2022, the City of Merrill hired Chantel Kuczmarski to work as a Communication Consultant for the City, working as an independent contractor. Earlier this year the City formed a Marketing Committee to address issues related to the City’s image and branding, and the Common Council approved Kuczmarski’s hiring to help improve both internal and external communications for the City. Ultimately, Kuczmarksi said, the goal is to also help the City attract and retain talent for both the City and Merrill area employers.
MERRILL, WI
Highway 97 Construction Scheduled to Begin August 1

STRATFORD, WI (OnFocus) – The School District of Stratford is reporting there will be construction starting August 1 – mid November on State Highway 97. Construction will begin north of Marshfield and end at Fieldcrest Drive in Stratford. HWY 97 will be reduced to a one-lane road throughout the construction, but is not expected to completely close at any point.
STRATFORD, WI
Mistreated horse in central Wisconsin? Sheriff concludes investigation

RINGLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office finished its investigation into the possible mistreatment of a horse which started when pictures were posted on social media. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation into the reported mistreatment of a horse has been completed. The...
RINGLE, WI
Downtown Wausau plan takes step forward

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau presented re-structuring ideas to the Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Committee Monday that would make downtown more of a destination for the community. With the mall gone, the Wausau City Planning Commission says the area should have more of a plaza-type feel. They...
WAUSAU, WI
MERRILL POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTS

At 10:53 a.m. an officer conducted a traffic stop on 2nd Street near Douglas St. The driver was cited for operating after revocation. At 8:42 p.m. officers attempted to take a resident into custody for a failure to appear warrant through Lincoln County. The suspect was not at the residence.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
Paid Letters to the Editor

We welcome letters to the Editor, a chance for members of the community to comment on issues of concern to them. All letters must be original, not duplications of letters addressed to public officials or written by others. The views and opinions expressed are those of the letter writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of this publication, its publishers, Editor, or staff.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
Lightning strikes home in Stevens Point causing a fire

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A family is safe after they said lightning struck their house causing a fire. The homeowners said it happened around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The homeowners said they heard a loud noise and saw a flash of orange light before neighbors alerted them that their house was on fire.
STEVENS POINT, WI
Dennis Schleif

Dennis Schleif, 83, life-long resident of the Town of Pine River, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, under the care of family and hospice at Pine Crest Nursing Home (Special Care), Merrill. Dennis was born on May 3, 1939, the only son of the late Reinhold and Mildred (Oldenburg) Schleif. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Merrill High School in 1957. Dennis married Joan Raddatz of Wausau, June 27, 1970, leaving his employment at Marathon Electric and joining his wife in dairy farming for fourteen years. He then worked at Consumers Coop, Wausau Tile, and Wal-Mart maintenance. He also began making maple syrup; a production that kept going for twenty-five years, then transferred to his son. He was hardworking and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
MERRILL, WI
LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT

7-20-2022 deputies were asked to assist Lincoln County Social Services at an address on Maple Rd. in the Town of Pine River for a welfare check on a one-year-old child. It was reported that the parents of the child had been using and maintaining a drug trafficking place. Upon investigating, the mother, a 20-year-old Merrill woman, admitted to using cocaine, meth, and fentanyl within the last two weeks. Further questioning of the woman revealed that there were drugs in the house, as well. As a result of the investigation, the mom and dad, an 18-year-old Merrill man, were arrested on multiple drug charges. The baby was put into the custody of Grandma.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
Campus News

Merrill students graduate from University of Wisconsin-Stout. The following Merrill students graduated in May 2022 from University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wis. Joshua Palazzo of Merrill graduated and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering Technology from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in June 2022. Area students named to...
MERRILL, WI
WATCH: Fawns play with sprinkler amid summer heat

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin heat has got Bambi and his friends running through the sprinkler. Earlier this week, a group of fawns were spotted cooling off as they jumped through the sprinkler. The video, posted on the Wild Instincts Facebook page, depicts a group of more than...
RHINELANDER, WI
More human remains found in Wisconsin River, investigation continues

PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Port Edwards Dam engineers are assisting the Wood County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of human remains found near the dam Tuesday. “Each day they’ve been lowering the water levels, so we get to search a little bit more of the area where we found remains, so that’s been really helpful,” said Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
Feltz Family Farms to host farm-to-fork dinner

Locally-sourced dishes will be served during a special farm-to-fork dinner on Aug. 21. The dinner will be hosted by Feltz Family Farms and Dairy Store, 5796 Porter Dr. in Plover. Tickets are $75 per person and include the meal and two drink tickets. The meal will be prepared by Rockman’s...
PLOVER, WI
