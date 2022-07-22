MERRILL FIRE DEPARTMENT CALLS

Dennis Schleif, 83, life-long resident of the Town of Pine River, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, under the care of family and hospice at Pine Crest Nursing Home (Special Care), Merrill. Dennis was born on May 3, 1939, the only son of the late Reinhold and Mildred (Oldenburg) Schleif. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Merrill High School in 1957. Dennis married Joan Raddatz of Wausau, June 27, 1970, leaving his employment at Marathon Electric and joining his wife in dairy farming for fourteen years. He then worked at Consumers Coop, Wausau Tile, and Wal-Mart maintenance. He also began making maple syrup; a production that kept going for twenty-five years, then transferred to his son. He was hardworking and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
