MERRILL FIRE DEPARTMENT CALLS

7-20-2022 deputies were asked to assist Lincoln County Social Services at an address on Maple Rd. in the Town of Pine River for a welfare check on a one-year-old child. It was reported that the parents of the child had been using and maintaining a drug trafficking place. Upon investigating, the mother, a 20-year-old Merrill woman, admitted to using cocaine, meth, and fentanyl within the last two weeks. Further questioning of the woman revealed that there were drugs in the house, as well. As a result of the investigation, the mom and dad, an 18-year-old Merrill man, were arrested on multiple drug charges. The baby was put into the custody of Grandma.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO