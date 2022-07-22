AEW’s Tony Khan Reacts to Vince McMahon’s WWE Retirement

It’s now officially Game time for WWE.
Answering one of the bigger questions in the wake of the retirement of Vince McMahon last week, the company revealed in a press release on Monday that while Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are now co-CEOs, Stephanie’s husband Paul “Triple H” Levesque will fill the role that Vince McMahon arguably adored most.
“Additionally, WWE executive Paul Levesque will assume all responsibilities related to WWE’s creative, in addition to his regular duties.”
Levesque has been a WWE executive since 2011, when he was named Executive Vice President, Talent and Live Events. His power within the company reached...
