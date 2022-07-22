ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

AEW’s Tony Khan Reacts to Vince McMahon’s WWE Retirement

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Vince McMahon announced his retirement, Tony Khan took some time to tweet about becoming the CEO of professional wrestling with the longest tenure. He didn’t specifically identify McMahon, but it is...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 1

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Shane McMahon Status After Vince McMahon Exit

Could Vince McMahon’s retirement pave the way for Shane McMahon’s return to WWE?. According to Fightful Select, Vince himself was said to have made the decision to part ways with his son following Shane’s involvement as a backstage producer in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. After dismissing Shane from the company, Vince went as far as to say that Shane “would never get another pop in this company as long as I’m around,” according to a person close to the former WWE Chairman. That same person said they fully believed Vince’s comments “were in the heat of the moment” and one can never rule out Shane eventually returning backstage to WWE.
MLB
ComicBook

Roman Reigns Appears on TODAY, Explains Why He Doesn't Want Any More Matches With Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will clash at SummerSlam this Saturday for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing Match. The show marks the seventh pay-per-view (and third in the last year) where Reigns and Lesnar have been booked in one-on-one action and WWE has seemingly combatted some of the backlash to the latest match by advertising it as the last time they'll ever face each other. Reigns appeared on TODAY on Tuesday and explained why that's exactly what he wants.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Tony Khan
wrestlinginc.com

Dolph Ziggler Reveals Why He’s Been Targeting Theory On WWE Raw

Tonight’s episode of “Raw” feels like the night of big tag team matches, as several have occurred or are scheduled to occur later on the show. A singles match between Theory and Drew McIntyre ultimately shifted into a tag team match that saw different promotions”Raw” and “SmackDown” collide when Theory teamed up with Sheamus to take on Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. As he has for several weeks now, Dolph Ziggler would appear at ringside and cause a distraction for Theory — this time, long enough for Lashley to secure the Hurt Lock for the submission win.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Let Him In? Bray Wyatt Makes Reference To Vince McMahon, Hints At New Beginning

He seems to be a fan. There are certain wrestlers who catch your attention no matter what they do. It might be something as simple as they way they move or the way they speak, but sometimes you can see it in their eyes. That is the case with a certain former WWE Champion, and now he has done something that might get some people wondering what he is doing next.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Combat#Aew Rampage On Tnt#Aewontv#Tntdrama
Yardbarker

Shane McMahon not expected back in WWE, Shane not on good terms with Stephanie

During a recent PWTorchVIP.com audio show, Wade Keller discussed the changes expected in WWE after Vince McMahon's retirement. Keller said that while changes are expected and fans will notice Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan's fingerprints, don't expect to see the show gutted. Vince is still the majority stockholder and he's not someone you'd want to upset because he still holds some power. Keller reiterated that Stephanie does have her own ideas for the product and fans should not expect to see Shane McMahon back in the company because he and Stephanie are not on the best of terms.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away

Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

Backstage News on Why Vince McMahon is Unlikely to Ever Return to WWE

Speculation that Vince McMahon would return to WWE after his scandals are no longer in the spotlight was addressed by Wade Keller during a recent PWTorchVIP.com audio show. According to Keller, McMahon is truly gone, and his return is not anticipated. He continued by saying that it doesn’t seem like the decision to name Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as co-CEOs is a cover for a later comeback.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Update On Shane McMahon’s Status With WWE

WWE has been going through some major changes over the last few weeks with Vince McMahon retiring and Stephanie McMahon and Triple H stepping into new roles with the company. With all of the changes taking place fans have wondered about Shane McMahon’s status with the company. Fightful Select...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Teases Return To Wrestling

WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and some of them have since gone on to join other promotions. However, some names have yet to return to wrestling and CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE happens to be one of them. Recently the former WWE star took to Twitter to say that she hopes to return someday as her love for wrestling and the fans runs deep.
WWE
thecomeback.com

WWE reveals plan after finding new Vince McMahon payments

The sports world was shocked last week when WWE CEO Vince McMahon retired after over 40 years in that role with the company. That move came with the WWE board of directors continuing to investigate McMahon for misconduct allegations, along with doling out more than $12 million in non-disclosure agreements over the past 16 years. And Monday saw a notable new development there, with WWE announcing in a SEC filing that it would “restate some of its financial results” after unrecorded payments from McMahon.
WWE
MMAmania.com

Amanda Nunes understands Dana White’s critique: ‘I gotta get my s—t together’

Amanda Nunes believes there’s some truth to Dana White’s recent comments regarding her drive to remain the best in the world. UFC 269 in Dec. 2021 saw history made as Nunes suffered a shocking second round rear-naked choke submission loss to Julianna Pena, dropping her Bantamweight title in the process (watch full fight). The first round of the bout was business as usual for “The Lioness,” handily thumping away on “The Venezuelan Vixen.” However, the second round was a completely different story as the champion appeared quickly drained and began engaging in a slugfest that ultimately caused her demise.
DALLAS, TX
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (7/25/22) SummerSlam Go-Home Episode

The SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE RAW will broadcast live from Madison Square Garden in New York City tonight. Rey Mysterio’s 20th anniversary will be celebrated on tonight’s highly anticipated RAW. Rey will team up with Dominik Mysterio to face Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day. WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix are reportedly expected to be at tonight’s RAW but their appearance has not been confirmed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WWE confirms Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque in charge of creative

It’s now officially Game time for WWE. Answering one of the bigger questions in the wake of the retirement of Vince McMahon last week, the company revealed in a press release on Monday that while Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are now co-CEOs, Stephanie’s husband Paul “Triple H” Levesque will fill the role that Vince McMahon arguably adored most. “Additionally, WWE executive Paul Levesque will assume all responsibilities related to WWE’s creative, in addition to his regular duties.” Levesque has been a WWE executive since 2011, when he was named Executive Vice President, Talent and Live Events. His power within the company reached...
WWE
The Hollywood Reporter

WWE Facing Investigations Related to Vince McMahon Payments, Former CEO Paid $14.6M Since 2006

The WWE says that former CEO Vince McMahon paid $14.6 million in “unrecorded expenses” from 2006 through 2022, and that it will revise its previous financial results to account for the payments. “All payments underlying the Unrecorded Expenses were or will be paid by Vince McMahon personally,” the company said in a regulatory filing Monday morning. In addition, the company disclosed that it is facing investigations related to the McMahon payments, which were reportedly to former female employees with whom he had personal relationships.More from The Hollywood ReporterWWE CEO Vince McMahon Retires Amid Misconduct ProbeVince McMahon Addresses 'SmackDown' Crowd Amid Misconduct...
WWE
mmanews.com

Amanda Nunes Names Her Pick For MMA GOAT

Amanda Nunes reveals who she thinks is the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. Nunes was recently a guest on the “One On One” podcast with Laura Sanko to discuss her upcoming title rematch with Julianna Peña. During the conversation, Nunes was asked for her opinion on the greatest mixed martial artist of all time.
UFC
PWMania

Steve Austin Names Two Current WWE Stars He Sees as Future Hall of Famers

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin recently spoke with SportsKeeda’s Bill Apter for a conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Austin revealed what he thinks of WWE stars Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. “Drew and Sheamus headlined the card and they had a tremendous main event. They went...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy