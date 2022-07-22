Vince McMahon’s Reaction to Ciampa’s Main WWE Roster Call-Up

The UFC president, Dana White, was questioned about Vince McMahon’s retirement during a press conference for the Contender Series. “Oh, I got stories about Vince for days, but yeah, what that guy built and what he’s done is incredible. He’s been doing it for 50-plus years. I watched that stuff as a kid, and then to still be here and doing it now, is phenomenal. He’s a killer, he’s buried the hatchet in my back a few times, but that’s what you’re dealing with. You don’t deal with a killer and not expect them to try to kill you. Yeah, I have nothing but respect for Vince.”
Comments / 0