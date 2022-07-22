ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Vince McMahon’s Reaction to Ciampa’s Main WWE Roster Call-Up

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE star Ciampa discussed the creation of two versions of his action figure (one with long pants and one with tights) during a panel at the 2022 San Diego Comic Con. “Lots of stuff...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Jim Cornette Speculates How WWE Convinced Brock Lesnar to Return Following Walkout

During his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on a variety of topics. The moment it was announced that Vince McMahon was leaving the WWE, Brock Lesnar reportedly left last Friday’s WWE SmackDown. Later, Lesnar made his way back to the building and made an appearance in the closing segment where he laid out Theory.
WWE
PWMania

Updated Favorties to Win at WWE SummerSlam 2022 Revealed

Liv Morgan (c) -200 Ronda Rousey +150. The 2022 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event will take place this Saturday, July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the updated card:. Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c) WWE United...
NASHVILLE, TN
PWMania

Backstage News on Why Vince McMahon is Unlikely to Ever Return to WWE

Speculation that Vince McMahon would return to WWE after his scandals are no longer in the spotlight was addressed by Wade Keller during a recent PWTorchVIP.com audio show. According to Keller, McMahon is truly gone, and his return is not anticipated. He continued by saying that it doesn’t seem like the decision to name Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as co-CEOs is a cover for a later comeback.
WWE
PWMania

Tully Blanchard No Longer with AEW/ROH

It appears like Tully Blanchard has left AEW/ROH. It was revealed last night during the pre-show for Death Before Dishonor that Prince Nana had purchased the wrestlers’ contracts from Tully Blanchard Enterprises. Then Nana changed the faction’s name to The Embassy, the name he has used since 2003 to lead the ROH faction.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (7/25/22) SummerSlam Go-Home Episode

The SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE RAW will broadcast live from Madison Square Garden in New York City tonight. Rey Mysterio’s 20th anniversary will be celebrated on tonight’s highly anticipated RAW. Rey will team up with Dominik Mysterio to face Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day. WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix are reportedly expected to be at tonight’s RAW but their appearance has not been confirmed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PWMania

Kevin Dunn Didn’t Believe Becky Lynch Was Attractive Enough to Be Champion

After WWE’s Executive Vice President of Television Production, Kevin Dunn, opposed to the accent of then-WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, the hashtag #FireKevinDunn trended in October 2016. At the time, fans were demanding for his departure because they were concerned that Dunn’s connections to Vince McMahon would...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Pants#Combat#Nxt
PWMania

Booker T Reacts to Stephanie McMahon and Triple H’s New Roles in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Stephanie McMahon’s new position in the company during his podcast. “I don’t think she’s gonna be the new Vince. I just think she’s gonna be the new Steph. I think she’s gonna do things her way. Stephanie has always been someone that – she’s a stickler about things being right. One thing I would imagine is Stephanie is gonna have a real good team around her to make sure they put out the best product. I think that’s where all the gears are gonna have to shift towards now. ‘Okay, Vince is not at the helm, Vince is not at the writing meetings on a weekly basis. The script is this, we don’t have to worry about Vince seeing something he doesn’t like.’ That may be something good. That may be something the young [generation], they might like it. Things are gonna be done a little bit differently – I don’t know how differently – but I can imagine things are gonna be looked at from a collaboration and saying, ‘Hey guys, let’s get the best damn product out there we possibly can and beat the hell out of the competition.’ I think that’s what it’s about.”
WWE
PWMania

UFC President Dana White Reacts to Vince McMahon Retiring From WWE

The UFC president, Dana White, was questioned about Vince McMahon’s retirement during a press conference for the Contender Series. “Oh, I got stories about Vince for days, but yeah, what that guy built and what he’s done is incredible. He’s been doing it for 50-plus years. I watched that stuff as a kid, and then to still be here and doing it now, is phenomenal. He’s a killer, he’s buried the hatchet in my back a few times, but that’s what you’re dealing with. You don’t deal with a killer and not expect them to try to kill you. Yeah, I have nothing but respect for Vince.”
UFC
PWMania

Backstage News on Why WWE RAW Kicked Off With The Miz and Logan Paul Brawling

Logan Paul and The Miz got into a fight as officials tried to keep them apart during the opening moments of Monday’s WWE RAW from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Before RAW went live, the angle saw Paul appear with a microphone to call Miz out, and the brawl started there. Later, Paul hosted his debut ImpaulsiveTV episode until Maryse awkwardly cut him off. The Miz ultimately crashed the segment, which resulted to Miz and Ciampa beating Paul.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PWMania

Vince McMahon Under Federal Investigation

New federal inquiries into the hush money allegations hastened Vince McMahon’s exit from the WWE, the Wall Street Journal reported today. According to the report, federal prosecutors and the Securities and Exchange Commission are both looking into the hush money payments made to resolve sexual misconduct claims. WWE hinted at investigations earlier today in their SEC filing, but they avoided to name a specific entity. In relation to the hush money payments, WWE claimed that they had received “regulatory, investigative, and enforcement inquiries, subpoenas, or demands.”
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

News on Vince McMahon’s WWE Stock and WWE Ownership, Linda McMahon Update

Former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon forfeited 38,519 shares of unvested company stock today. WWE has disclosed the forfeiture in a new SEC filing. Vince’s retirement from the company, which was announced last week, is connected to the disposal. Vince gave his approval to the deal today, July 26, but the transaction took place on July 22.
WWE
PWMania

Steve Austin Names Two Current WWE Stars He Sees as Future Hall of Famers

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin recently spoke with SportsKeeda’s Bill Apter for a conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Austin revealed what he thinks of WWE stars Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. “Drew and Sheamus headlined the card and they had a tremendous main event. They went...
WWE
PWMania

Latest News on Ticket Sales for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (7/27/22)

AEW Dynamite will take place from DCU Center in Worcester, MA this Wednesday night. According to WrestleTix, 5,739 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (7/25/22), leaving 1,182 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is 6,921. Here is the current card for the show:. –...
WORCESTER, MA
PWMania

GCW Files for New Trademark

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) filed a new trademark on July 21st. The filing is for “Fight Forever” for entertainment services. Here is the description:. “Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.”
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: Vince McMahon Retires, WWE SummerSlam Preview

Perhaps the biggest news story in the last ten years happened this past week. Vince McMahon announced his retirement from the WWE. On this week’s PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast, Justin C, Cam and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent talk about it all. They talk about Vince’s legacy in wrestling and what these allegations have done to tarnish it. They also look at Triple H taking over WWE Creative and what it means for the product going forward.
WWE
PWMania

The Grass Isn’t Always Greener on the Other Side

When there are two major companies in pro wrestling, it’s natural for wrestlers to weigh their options and consider if jumping to the other side is worth it. It’s been predominantly one way so far, with AEW signing former WWE stars while the only person of note to go to Stamford is Cody Rhodes. That will undoubtedly change to a more balanced dynamic once the contracts of AEW stars start to run out in the coming months and years, especially with Vince McMahon no longer being the head of creative. But is it a good idea to sign with WWE if you’re a prominent player in AEW?
WWE
PWMania

What’s Going Right with WWE NXT 2.0

Hello everyone. I’m Justin C. I’m the host of the two new podcasts on PWMania: The Hot Tag and Watching Rasslin Podcast. Before I started doing strictly podcasts I wrote for a handful of sites. I would bounce back and forth between column pieces and retro PPV reviews. Well, I’ve decided to get back into that on PWMania!
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy