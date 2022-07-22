Vince McMahon’s Reaction to Ciampa’s Main WWE Roster Call-Up

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Stephanie McMahon’s new position in the company during his podcast. “I don’t think she’s gonna be the new Vince. I just think she’s gonna be the new Steph. I think she’s gonna do things her way. Stephanie has always been someone that – she’s a stickler about things being right. One thing I would imagine is Stephanie is gonna have a real good team around her to make sure they put out the best product. I think that’s where all the gears are gonna have to shift towards now. ‘Okay, Vince is not at the helm, Vince is not at the writing meetings on a weekly basis. The script is this, we don’t have to worry about Vince seeing something he doesn’t like.’ That may be something good. That may be something the young [generation], they might like it. Things are gonna be done a little bit differently – I don’t know how differently – but I can imagine things are gonna be looked at from a collaboration and saying, ‘Hey guys, let’s get the best damn product out there we possibly can and beat the hell out of the competition.’ I think that’s what it’s about.”

WWE ・ 45 MINUTES AGO