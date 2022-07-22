ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Mission of Hope's 'Pack the Bus'

WBIR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMission of Hope's 'Pack the Bus' runs July...

www.wbir.com

wvlt.tv

Former Downtown Flavortown employee sues, claims lack of pay

You can help prevent sink holes, washed away roads in East Tennessee. Problems have popped up in Knox and Sevier counties due to recent rain and flash floods. Knoxville police on scene with barricaded, possibly armed man. Updated: 5 hours ago. The man is believed to be armed and was...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Experience the past at the East Tennessee History Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – At the East Tennessee History Center you will take a step back in time to explore East Tennessee’s rich history. At the East Tennessee History Center you can experience the rich history of our region up close and with new exhibits and events there is always a reason to pay a visit. The East Tennessee History Center is fun for the whole family, especially since the opening of History Headquarters, an interactive children’s exhibit where young visitors will be able to learn about history with hands-on activities that range from coloring projects to puppet shows.
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingston, TN
Knoxville, TN
WATE

When in Rutledge, visit a family owned eatery with a rich history

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – With access to some of the best produce in the world Buford’s Spuds & Burgers has been a local favorite for over 20 years. When you are in Rutledge Tennessee you can not pass up the opportunity to fill up at Buford’s Spuds & Burgers. A local, family owned and operated eatery Buford’s has been in the family for going on three generations and has been present at every Grainger Tomato Festival for the past 20 years. If you are looking for great food that incorporates world-renown Grainger County produce, plan to swing by Buford’s Spuds & Burgers.
RUTLEDGE, TN
WBIR

Free Garden Show in Knoxville

Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc., District IV Flower show July 27 (2 to 4 p.m.) & July 28 (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) at the O'Connor Senior Center. 7/24/22-4pm.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Seniors staying active, independent for life with SAIL program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Stay Active and Independent for Life, or SAIL: That’s the mission of the SAIL Program at Knox County Senior Centers. “It is a strength and balance exercise program. So it contains all the components that a person would need to help keep them strong and flexible to work on their balance,” said Rachel Frazier, Community Health Educator with the Knox County Health Department. It is a program put on by the Knox County Health Department. Their goal is to keep seniors out of the hospital.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Local pets in Grainger County desperately need help

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – In Grainger County the Humane Society consists solely of volunteers who dedicate themselves to saving animals lives with no financial support from government agencies. In Grainger County, the Humane Society has found loving homes for thousands of animals and they have done so without...
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville man works to world record number of push-ups for a cause

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Barry Linson from Knoxville has worked to break his own record of one million push-ups last year by doubling it this year, all while he raises money for the Special Olympics Knoxville. Linson started doing all of his pushups during the pandemic since gyms were not...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Inspection finds lack of hand-washing at Knoxville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the nearly-failing score is in Knoxville. Nearly a dozen violations were found during the inspection. The grade is a 73 at Tonita’s Sazon, it’s on Ray Mears Blvd, in an office park called the Courts. A grade below 70 is considered a failure.
KNOXVILLE, TN

