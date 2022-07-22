Mission of Hope's 'Pack the Bus'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Stay Active and Independent for Life, or SAIL: That’s the mission of the SAIL Program at Knox County Senior Centers. “It is a strength and balance exercise program. So it contains all the components that a person would need to help keep them strong and flexible to work on their balance,” said Rachel Frazier, Community Health Educator with the Knox County Health Department. It is a program put on by the Knox County Health Department. Their goal is to keep seniors out of the hospital.
Comments / 0