MONTE VISTA — Ski-Hi Stampede Committee President Greg Metz is excited about the 100th annual Ski-Hi Stampede, July 21-24. “I am excited to be a part of all of it. I have been the President for 3 years now and being a part of this is great,” Metz said. “This year there will be a two-day parade (Friday and Saturday), last year there was a one-day parade. This year we already have great numbers for the concert coming in, too. We had that Bullfighters Only competition last weekend and for our first time ever doing that, the turnout was so great. We had around 1,150 people come out. We wanted to bring the BFO out as a pre-Stampede kickoff and it really worked out well.”

MONTE VISTA, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO