Dolphins in Fredericksburg? Chesapeake DolphinWatch finds bottlenose sightings far upstream. Featured photo courtesy of Beth Pence via Chesapeake DolphinWatch. When you think of Fredericksburg’s wildlife, you may imagine the river otters highlighted in the Otter-ly Amazing Public Art Project or the great blue herons that fly in from their rookery in Stafford. You may not picture a bottlenose dolphin swimming in the river near Sophia Street, but crowdsourced data from the University Maryland Center for Environmental Science have led some to speculate online that dolphins may swim as far west as Fredericksburg.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO