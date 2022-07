They say that it’s not always about the destination. But when it comes to finding Atlanta’s best playgrounds, we’re not so sure. These epic playgrounds will keep the kids busy from sun up to sun down, because they boast more than just the coolest play structures around. They’ve also got splash pads to keep the kids cool, paved trails where kids can walk or bike and so much more. Some are just a hop, skip and a jump away from our favorite Atlanta attractions and eats. So when it comes to finding the best Atlanta playgrounds, it really is about the destination. Read on to find your new favorite city play spot.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO