SEEKING: Director of Product and Audience Experience

The Organization

Launched in 2019, THE CITY is New York City’s preeminent nonprofit, nonpartisan, local news organization. Working across all five boroughs, our award-winning journalists bring deeply diverse skills and backgrounds to the task of covering New York’s neighborhoods, holding the powerful to account, and making sense of the greatest city in the world.

In the past two years, journalism by THE CITY exposed inequities in vaccine access, helped secure repairs in public housing, and shone a spotlight on New York’s delivery workers . THE CITY collaborated with readers to share stories of loved ones lost to COVID, leading to our Missing Them project, widely noted for its innovation. And our Meet Your Mayor interactive guide helped hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers make sense of a wild election.

THE CITY is currently in a growth phase that will add reporting and editing firepower to our newsroom, strengthen our business capabilities, and build our fundraising and revenue generating capacities.

The Position

The Director of Product and Audience Experience is responsible for planning, development, and experience across all of THE CITY’s products, as well as its publishing and membership stack.

You will work with editorial and audience partners to deliver compelling reader experiences in browser, mobile, email, and apps. You will also work with development to ensure revenue and customer satisfaction goals are met and that product supports the company’s overall strategy and goals.

As Director of Product and Audience Experience You Will….

Leads product discovery and development processes for both internal platforms and audience-facing products.

Lead strategic research projects, gathering data and qualitative insights to inform THE CITY’s growth and effectiveness

Define the product strategy and roadmap

Partner with editorial to develop innovative and effective formats for breaking news, data, service and explanatory journalism, long-form storytelling, newsletters and interactive tools

Deliver requirements docs with prioritized features and corresponding justification

Develop the core positioning and messaging for the product

Manage external SaaS vendors including CMS, Ad Ops, and payment providers

Collaborate with the development department to help ensure seamless donor experience for online giving and events; ensure seamless integration of fundraising applications, including donor database, giving platform, payment processes, and fundraising website pages.

Qualifications

Prior experience as Product Manager or Sr. Product Manager

Demonstrated success in human centered design projects

An understanding of media and related fields

A track record supervising engineering and design work

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

A passion for process and project management

Excellent teamwork and collaboration skills

Proven ability to influence cross-functional teams without formal authority

Other things to know…

Salary Range: $130,000 to $140,000

Benefits: Generous paid time off, including 20 vacation days, 8 holidays, 2 floating holidays and 8 paid sick days. Medical, Dental and Vision. 401k Plan

Location: New York City

