Be a Tourist: Events around town July 22-24

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

WQLN Sounds Around Town

Sounds Around Town is WQLN’s series of free concerts and TV and radio broadcasts, outdoors at WQLN, 8425 Peach Street, Erie (indoors in case of inclement weather), featuring all local bands. Each year, music lovers of all ages enjoy WQLN’s Sounds Around Town free concerts in the picturesque setting of WQLN’s wooded pavilion. The public is invited and encouraged to bring their picnic blankets and festival chairs for four family-friendly evenings of local entertainment. As an added bonus, you get a peek at the behind-the-scenes operation of WQLN PBS NPR production. We record the concerts live and air them on WQLN PBS on Thursday nights in the summer and on WQLN NPR throughout the coming year. The show will take place on July 22 at 7:30 p.m. and will feature Brooke Surgener. To learn more about these concert series, please visit their website or call 814-864-3001.

Goodell Gardens Summer Concerts

Goodell Gardens hosts concerts on select Friday evenings during the summer season. Bring your comfiest lawn chair or borrow one of ours, your facemask, and your dancing shoes, and enjoy great music in a beautiful atmosphere! Concessions are typically available for purchase. This weekend you will find House of Rhythm with concessions by Sticks & Bricks. Show will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. To learn more about this event please visit their website or call 734-6669.

814 Concert Series

The 814 Concert Series features one local band each Sunday at 6 p.m. starting July 10 and culminating on 814 Day, Aug. 14. The series will take place in three East Side parks and three West Side parks. All concerts are free and open to the public. The concert on July 24 will feature Drum Circle by One World Tribe – Rhythms of the World from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. and then Division Street Machine from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. To learn more about this event head to their website.

Downtown Farmers Market

The Erie Downtown Partnership and the Urban Oasis Project have teamed up to organize the Downtown Farmers Market in Perry Square. This market will run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday from June 26 to Sept. 11. Head downtown to experience fresh produce vendors, crafts, makers, flowers, food and beverages, and much more. The Farmers Market Concert Series will feature live music on the stage each week at noon. Yogi Chelsea also will be holding a kid-friendly yoga class each week at 11 a.m. The market will not run on Aug. 21 due to Celebrate Erie. For more information on this market, check out their website.

Family Movie Night at UPMC Park

Movie Nights at UPMC Park are back! Admission is $5 per ticket (plus a $1.50 per ticket online ordering fee). Children ages three and younger receive free admission and do not need a ticket. Tickets can be purchased in advance at SeaWolves.com or the UPMC Park ticket office at 831 French Street. On July 23, the feature film will be “Encanto” presented by Wegmans. Movies will be shown on the state-of-the-art high-definition UPMC Park video board. Show will begin at 8 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, head to their website or call 814-456-1300.

Erie Philharmonic “In Your Hometown” concerts

From Corry to North East and everywhere in between, the Erie Philharmonic is bringing the music to your hometown this summer. The perfect family concert will include a full orchestra performing the beloved tale of Tubby the Tuba, along with works of Rossini, Mozart and Stravinsky. If there happens to be rain during this concert, the show will be moved to Stone United Methodist Church at 956 South Main Street. This show will take place on July 22 at 7 p.m. at Diamond Park in Meadville and July 23 at 7 p.m. at Gridley Park. To learn more about these shows please visit the Philharmonic’s website or call 814-455-1375.

Victorian Princess Comedy Cruise

Enjoy standup comedy while cruising on the Victorian Princess Party Boat on July 23. This cruise will include a full bar, games, and even prizes. The boat will depart from the public dock at 10 p.m. The show will feature local comedians Craig Baxter and Aaron Forsyth, as well as other special guests. To learn more about this cruise check out their website or call 814-459-9696.

Christmas in July Movie Night

Join the National Comedy Center outside the museum for a free showing of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation on the two 350-square-foot video screens! It is recommended that you bring your own chairs and blankets as available seating is limited. Refreshments will be available for purchase. This event will take place on July 23 at 8 p.m. To learn more about this event, visit the comedy center’s website or call 716-484-2222.

Station Dinner Theater Presents “Snake-Eye Sam Saloon Showdown”

An all new Wild West musical comedy dinner theatre! Snake-Eye Sam’s Saloon Players take you back to the year 1875, where cowboys and dancing can can girls were as common as buffalo roamin’ the range! They not only perform, but also serve a delicious chuck-wagon-chow-down of a meal. Don’t miss “Snake-Eye Sam’s Saloon Showdown”, fun for the whole family. This show will take place on July 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 and 31. To learn more about this show or to purchase tickets, please visit their website or call 814-864-2022.

Beer on the Bay

Beer on the Bay is back! Don’t miss out on the best event of the summer, Beer on the Bay 2022 in beautiful, picturesque Liberty Park on Saturday, July 23! Two sessions will take place from 12-3 P.M. and 4-7 P.M. This event will include craft beer, live entertainment, silent disco, local vendors, and more. Check out their Facebook page or website for more information such as how to purchase tickets for this event.

AmeriMasala

The AmeriMasala is movement that presents multi-disciplinary, multi-cultural arts events to promote cross cultural respect and value of all peoples. This event will take place in Perry Square on July 23 at 11 a.m. with the parade beginning at noon. This event is free and open to the public. Check out their Facebook page for more information.