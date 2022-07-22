ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

Troopers: Volunteer Boy Scouts instructor from Saratoga County faces child pornography count

By William Marincic
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo

GREENFIELD – A volunteer Boy Scout instructor has been arrested, accused of possessing and promoting child pornography, state police said.

Ryan Suprenant, 34, of Greenfield, was arrested Friday and charged with one count of possessing and promoting a sexual performance by a child, both felonies.

Suprenant is accused of possessing and promoting images consistent with child sexual exploitation via the internet. The investigation stemmed from a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Police searched his residence Friday.

Troopers indicated Suprenant volunteered as an instructor for the Boy Scouts of America and has had direct contact with youth in his community.

Anyone with any information related to the investigation is asked to contact investigators at crimetips@troopers.ny.gov.

