Man convicted in fatal shooting at airport area motel

By Courtney Anderson
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been convicted in a 2018 fatal shooting at motel in the airport area.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says 35-year-old Travis Haynes, also known as Travis Cleveland, was convicted of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and being convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The shooting happened inside the Garden Inn on American Way on December 10, 2018 at around 2:30 a.m. Haynes reportedly got into an argument after bumping into 30-year-old Jeremy Robinson, at the entry door to the lobby.

The DA’s office says Haynes shot Robinson at least nine times. Robinson was pronounced dead on the scene.

Memphis Police say surveillance cameras captured video of the shooting. The DA’s office says witnesses were able to give police a description of Haynes.

Haynes was found walking near the hotel and taken into custody.

