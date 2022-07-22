ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Rumor: Aaron Judge’s contract talks with Yankees get gloomy post-All-Star update

By Steve Zavala
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The contract saga between Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees has taken turns after another over the last few months. From the Yankees’ standpoint, they are now a bit more inclined toward keeping Judge on the team past the upcoming free agency period. The New York Post’s...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Derek Jeter Reveals Why He's Not In Cooperstown On Sunday

The 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony is today. Derek Jeter, who was officially inducted back in September, was planning to attend. Life had other plans, however, as Jeter revealed to the world on Twitter this morning. The legendary shortstop won't be making it to Cooperstown because of a family health matter.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees rumors: Top prospects pulled from game, big trade could be looming

Trade rumors were running rampant when two of the New York Yankees’ top prospects were pulled from their game on July 24. The Aug. 2 trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and attention is being focused on the postseason contenders. The New York Yankees fit the bill, as they had the best record in the American League entering the All-Star break. They were linked to players such as Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo, Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, and most recently, they were reportedly “serious contenders” for Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Dwight Gooden's Son, Dylan, Reveals His Final 4 Schools

The youngest son of legendary MLB pitcher Dwight Gooden is a top college football recruit. Dylan Gooden, a four-star defensive lineman out of Good Counsel in Maryland, is down to four schools. Dwight Gooden teased his commitment earlier this weekend. On Sunday, Dylan Gooden revealed his final four schools:. Maryland.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Cardinals fans go OFF on Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado over vaccination status

The St. Louis Cardinals are entering a critical juncture in their campaign. They currently trail the NL Central leaders Milwaukee Brewers by just 2.5 games. If the team wants a guaranteed slot in the playoffs, they will need to overtake their division rivals and avoid the mess that is the Wild Card race. Unfortunately, their […] The post Cardinals fans go OFF on Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado over vaccination status appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

The six Red Sox players most likely to be traded at deadline

Is this the last week we'll see this Boston Red Sox core intact?. The Red Sox are 5-15 this month and in the midst of a five-game losing streak. They've been outscored 67-13 in that span and suddenly, after an encouraging June, look poised to sell at the trade deadline rather than load up for another postseason run.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hal Steinbrenner
Person
Brian Cashman
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Jon Heyman
Audacy

Madison Bumgarner whines about Victor Robles admiring home run: 'Guy's a clown'

Madison Bumgarner is still taking exception to players admiring home runs. While the Arizona Diamondbacks southpaw turned in one of his best performances of the season on Saturday against the Washington Nationals — allowing two runs on four hits and striking out nine over eight innings — he was still upset about how Victor Robles admired a home run off of him in the eighth inning.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Gabe Kapler calls out Giants players for ‘unacceptable’ play after Dodgers demolition

The San Francisco Giants entered the 2022 season looking for redemption. They had a fantastic regular season last year, only to be eliminated by their rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers, in the first round of the playoffs. It does not appear like revenge will be coming any time soon. On Sunday, the Dodgers finished off a four-game sweep of the Giants, 7-4. It was the first time since 1995 that either of the two teams completed a four-game sweep against the other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Yankees#The New York Post
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge savagely silences heckling Orioles fan with mammoth home run

Baltimore Orioles fans are absolutely feeling themselves right about now. One fan, however, may have gotten a bit carried away with his excitement. During the Orioles’ clash with the New York Yankees on Sunday, one fan could be heard heckling Aaron Judge during his at-bat in the third inning. After shouting that Judge was “going to strikeout” a couple of times, Judge responded with one swing of the bat, unleashing a moonshot home run into the seats, silencing the crowd in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Trevino leads Yankees against the Mets after 4-hit performance

New York Yankees (66-31, first in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (59-37, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.24 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.55 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -111, Yankees -108; over/under is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Mets’ backup plan if they don’t land Juan Soto from Nationals

Juan Soto has been the talk of the MLB world ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. After he rejected a proposed $440 million dollar offer from the Washington Nationals, many expect the superstar outfielder to be traded. But it is unclear where he will end up. The New York Mets have been linked to Soto and will attempt to acquire him. However, MLB insider Jon Heyman recently wrote an article detailing backup trade candidates for the Mets should a Soto deal fall by the wayside, per the New York Post.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

The harsh reality facing Phillies at MLB trade deadline, per GM

Just one game back of a Wild Card spot in the National League, it makes sense for the Philadelphia Phillies to be buyers at the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Speaking to the media, Phillies general manager Dave Dombrowski revealed the harsh reality the Phillies are facing ahead of the August 2 MLB trade deadline, per Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Rangers sign former Cy Young Award winner before MLB trade deadline

The Texas Rangers added depth and experience to their pitching core on Monday. And they’re hoping to catch lightning in a bottle, so to speak. The Rangers announced the signing of left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel to a minor league deal. Texas is the third team to give the southpaw a shot. The 34-year-old spent time with the Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks this season.
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joey Lancellotti signs with New York Mets

Another Diamond Heel has found a spot in Major League Baseball, with the New York Mets signing right-handed pitcher Joey Lancellotti. The 24-year-old played four seasons with the UNC baseball program, shifting gears to the independent market this past year as a member of the Missoula PaddleHeads. During his UNC tenure, Lancellotti appeared in 63 games in Carolina blue, including a shortened 2021 season after sustaining an injury that resulted in Tommy John surgery. In those 63 games for the Heels, Lancellotti pitched in 126 innings for an ERA of 3.14, five saves, and a 12-10 win/loss record. After Tommy John surgery, the right-handed pitcher made a return to the mound with the PaddleHeads in the Pioneer league. In his short stint he appeared in just two games, tossing three strikeouts with zero hits in two innings. Lancellotti’s story is another great comeback story of Tar Heels finding themselves in professional sports. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.  
CHAPEL HILL, NC
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
182K+
Followers
102K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy