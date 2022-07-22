ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Lorna Braget

DL-Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLorna (Johnson) Braget, 94, formerly of Detroit Lakes, MN, passed away peacefully at BigFork Communities with her daughters at her side on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 12:08am. Lorna was born November 18,1927 in Holmesville Township, rural Rochert, MN to Ole and Christina (Momb) Johnson. She was baptized and...

www.dl-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
DL-Online

Stephen Robert Evans

Stephen Robert Evans, age 72, of Lake Park, Minnesota, died on Saturday, July 23, 2022, following a stroke and a valiant fight with cancer. A memorial service will be at 3:00 PM on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Cormorant Lutheran Church in Cormorant, MN., with a visitation an hour prior. David Donehower Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Stephen was born on July 8, 1950, to Stanley and Phyllis (Umpleby) Evans, in Greenbush, MN. He grew up in Greenbush, where he was baptized and confirmed at Bethel Lutheran Church. He graduated with the class of 1968. During this time, he worked with his parents at the Greenbush Tribune until its sale. Stephen attended the Dunwoody College of Technology in Minneapolis, where he studied printing. In 1970, he started his military career with the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. Stephen was united in marriage to Nancy Kapes on August 11, 1973, in Woodbridge, VA., and the couple had two daughters, Moriah and Robin. After the army, Stephen joined the Army National Guard, where he served from 1980 until his retirement on June 30, 1998. During his service, he received many meritorious awards and decorations. In 2001, he and Nancy moved into their lake home that he built. After his retirement, he went to work for Accent. He also returned to school at the Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Detroit Lakes, where he earned his associate degree in drafting. Stephen was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. In his free time, he took pleasure in reloading ammunition, deer hunting, and golfing with his family and friends. He was also fond of playing cards, especially pinochle. He enjoyed fires at the lakeside and spending time at his hunting property near Greenbush. Stephen was an accomplished carpenter, who helped many friends and family with their projects. Moreover, he volunteered at First Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes, serving as a cook for their Wednesday night service. He will be missed by those fortunate enough to know him. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Nancy; daughters, Moriah (Don) Delp of Riverside, IA.; and Robin “Bird” (Jake) Hilde of Audubon, MN.; a sister, Kathy (Everett) Englund of Karlstad, MN; a brother-in-law, David Nilsen of Minneapolis, MN.; and four grandchildren: Garrett and Stephen Hilde, and Aurora and Duke Delp. He is preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Phyllis; and a sister, Linda Rae Nilsen. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Hospice of the Red River Valley.
LAKE PARK, MN
DL-Online

Happenings around the lakes area, July 27-Aug. 7

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Man gets more than 5 years in prison for starting Christian outreach center fire in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — A man who set fire to Christian outreach center in Detroit Lakes in 2018 has been sentenced to five years and eight months in prison. Becker County Judge Michael Fritz handed down the 68-month prison sentence on Thursday, July 21, to Gary John Bogatz Jr., of Zimmerman, Minnesota. The 42-year-old was taken into custody after the hearing.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Becker County crime and fire report: July 21-24

8:06 a.m., Pursuit by the state patrol ended in a crash on the corner of Vergas Trail and 260th Avenue, Detroit Lakes. 12:06 p.m., Forged check was reported by the city of Detroit Lakes. 12:52 p.m., Theft of phone time was reported by a 47-year-old male inmate at the Becker...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Bagley, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Cloquet, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Pelican Rapids, MN
City
Duluth, MN
Detroit Lakes, MN
Obituaries
City
Detroit Lakes, MN
DL-Online

Battle Lake’s Hatchery Row to break ground Aug. 15

PERHAM – After nearly six years of work, the Hatchery Row Development project in Battle Lake is now becoming a reality. Hatchery Row is located on Henning Street, just west of Highway 78 and adjacent to Battle Lake’s popular downtown area. The groundbreaking ceremony is 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15 at the site on Henning Street, according to an Otter Tail County news release. Construction will start at the end of August.
BATTLE LAKE, MN
DL-Online

WILD RICE WATERSHED DISTRICT 11 Fifth Av

WILD RICE WATERSHED DISTRICT 11 Fifth Avenue East Phone: 218-784-5501 Ada, Minnesota 56510 Pursuant to Section 103D.911 of the Minnesota Statues, notice is hereby given that the Board of Managers of the Wild Rice Watershed District will hold a Public Hearing on their proposed Budget for Calendar Year 2023 at the office of the Watershed District at 11 Fifth Avenue East in the City of Ada, County of Norman, State of Minnesota on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. PROPOSED BUDGET FOR ADMINISTRATIVE ACCOUNT Admin. Salaries 105,000.00 Annual Report 2,000.00 Advisory Board 2,000.00 Audit 5,000.00 Capital Improvements (10 Year) 10,000.00 Education Programs 5,000.00 Engineering 12,000.00 Insurance and Bonds 13,000.00 Legal Fees 9,000.00 Managers Per Diem & Expenses 19,000.00 Mediation Project Team 1,500.00 Meetings, Special Board & other 23,000.00 Office Equipment 9,000.00 Office Maintenance 6,000.00 Organization Dues 5,000.00 Overall Plan (10 Year) 1,000.00 Supplies, Publications and Postage 6,500.00 Technical Equipment/Support 11,000.00 Utilities 5,000.00 250,000.00 Pursuant to Chapter 162. Laws of 1976, as amended, and under direction from the Red River Watershed Management Board, it is also proposed to levy .0003627 times the taxable market value of the property in each county in the District for the Wild Rice Watershed Management Fund, one-half which remains in maintenance of projects of benefit to the District, and one-half which is sent to the Red River Watershed Management Board for construction and maintenance of projects of common benefit to more than one member district. Interested persons are invited to attend the Hearing and express their views. Dated this 19th day of July, 2022. Curt Johannsen, Secretary Wild Rice Watershed District 11 Fifth Avenue East Ada, Minnesota 56510 (July 27; Aug. 3, 2022) 84680.
ADA, MN
DL-Online

Five Detroit Lakes residents injured in Highway 59 crash Monday

Five people were hurt in a two-car crash Monday morning on Highway 59 and Becker County Road 6 near Detroit Lakes. According to the State Patrol, a 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan was northbound on Highway 59, attempting to make a left turn onto County Road 6, when it collided with a 2021 Subaru Legacy southbound on Highway 59.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Person
Russ
DL-Online

CITY OF AUDUBON NOTICE OF HEARING STATE

CITY OF AUDUBON NOTICE OF HEARING STATE OF MINNESOTA CITY OF AUDUBON PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on the 15th day of August, 2022, at 6:30 o’clock p.m. a hearing will be held at the Audubon City Hall before the City Council to consider the adoption of a proposed resolution vacating the following described dedicated alley pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 412.851: The alley dedicated to the public by the Plat of the Original Townsite of Audubon, Minnesota, according to the certified Plat thereof on file and of record in the Office of the County Recorder in and for Becker County, Minnesota located southerly of Lot Numbered Three (3) and northerly of Lots Numbered Four (4) and Five (5) of Block Numbered 26, westerly of the west right of way line of Sixth Street, in the said Townsite of Audubon, Minnesota. Dated: July 19, 2022 Stephanie C. Poegel, Clerk, City of Audubon (July 27; Aug. 3, 2022) 85139.
AUDUBON, MN
DL-Online

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 20, 2018 MORTGAGOR: George Z Wolfe, a single person. MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for United Wholesale Mortgage its successors and assigns. DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded December 21, 2018 Becker County Recorder, Document No. 656035. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC. Dated January 30, 2020 Recorded February 6, 2020, as Document No. 665596. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 100032412181626810 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: United Wholesale Mortgage RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: LoanCare, LLC MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 204 Willow St W, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 490349000 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The South Fifty (50) feet of the East One Hundred Fifty-five (155) feet of Auditor’s Lot No. 109, being a part of the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (SW1/4 NE1/4), Section 34, Township 139 North, Range 41 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian in Becker County, Minnesota. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Becker ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $135,893.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $161,243.95 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM PLACE OF SALE: Becker County Sheriff’s Office Lobby, 925 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on March 22, 2023, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: July 8, 2022 Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee 4500 Park Glen Road #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 (952) 925-6888 100 - 19-010023 FC IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. (July 27; Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2022) 84802.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Notice of Public Hearing City of Lake Pa

Notice of Public Hearing City of Lake Park Minnesota The Lake Park City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the application for an amendment to Lake Park Zoning Ordinance made by TurnKey Solutions & Development, LLC to change the zone of parcels 51.0005.004, 51.0003.005, 51.0171.001 and 51.0005.006 from R-1 Single Family Residential District (R-1) to R-2 Multi-Family Residential District (R-2). The owner intends to utilize the property for a mixed use development with multi-family apartments, twin homes and single family homes which are permitted uses in the R-2 District. Public inspection of the application and related documents before the hearing can be made during normal business hours the Clerk’s Office in the Lake Park City Center. All Lake Park city residents are invited to attend the hearing of the city council to express their opinions on this application. The hearing will be held on: August 8, 2022 At 7:00 p.m. Lake Park City Center 2032 2nd Street Lake Park, MN 56554 (July 27, 2022) 84798.
LAKE PARK, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Bigfork Communities#Egelund Lutheran Church#Detroit Lakes High School#Hair Design#Al And Lorna#Strout Realty
DL-Online

Court report: Teen charged in employee theft; felony weapons charge for Frazee man; drug charges for DL woman

DETROIT LAKES — Abigail Lyn Sellgren, 18, of rural Frazee has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony theft. According to court records, on April 22, a Detroit Lakes police officer went to Walmart on an employee theft complaint. Sellgren was accused of committing multiple thefts over multiple months while an employee at Walmart.
DETROIT LAKES, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy